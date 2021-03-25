India’s economic recovery will be ‘relentless’ despite coronavirus outbreak – RBI chief





MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economic recovery is expected to continue unabated despite a recent surge in coronavirus infections in many areas, the head of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to attend a press conference following a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India on December 5, 2019. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas / Files Central bank governor Shaktikanta Das called the increase a cause for concern, but said India was better prepared to deal with the situation. With an ongoing vaccination campaign, he added, the strict restrictions imposed last year may not be necessary. The recovery in economic activity that has occurred is expected to continue unabated, Das said in comments to Times Networks India’s economic conclave in the Indian capital. This time around, we have additional insurance against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Das said he does not foresee any downward revision to the 10.5% growth forecast for fiscal year 2021/22, based on preliminary data, but the final projections are due to be released on April 7 after a review by the monetary policy committee. India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the largest daily increase since October 23, the health ministry said. Its total of 11.8 million infections places India third in the world after the United States and Brazil. The central bank chief once again stressed the need for an orderly evolution of the government bond yield curve, saying this could otherwise act as a barrier to economic recovery and increase borrowing costs for companies. Das said there was no fight between the central bank and the bond market and the two should continue to be cooperative and not combative. Bond yields traded with an upward bias after the government announced a higher-than-budget borrowing program in early February. Das reiterated the central bank’s support to the market through open market operations and other measures, to help the successful execution of the borrowing program. Regarding foreign exchange reserves and the RBI’s intervention in the currency market, Das said the central bank had only tried to keep the currency stable, with reserves being built to avoid a situation. similar to the taper tantrum of 2013, when India faced massive exits. India’s foreign exchange reserves of $ 582.04 billion, now the fourth largest in the world, cover more than a year and a half of imports. Recently, concerns have been expressed about the need for such high reserves, which increase the costs of holding RBIs and do not necessarily produce sufficient returns. Internally, we don’t have such a goal of reaching a particular level of foreign exchange reserves, Das said. It depends on so many factors, on how the international situation evolves. It’s a very dynamic world and we’ll have to deal with it as the situation evolves. Editing by Clarence Fernandez

