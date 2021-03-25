Dan and Jennifer Gilbert to invest $ 500 million in Detroit neighborhoods





The first $ 15 million will be used to reduce property taxes for about 20,000 families, Rocket Companies Inc. CEO Jay Farner said on “CBS This Morning”. Jennifer Gilbert said she attended listening sessions in city neighborhoods to hear what locals said the neighborhoods needed most. “America loves a comeback story,” Gilbert said in the “CBS This Morning” interview. Gilbert’s team began contacting the city last year to get their advice on the best places where resources could be deployed, a source familiar with the matter told Crain. Gilbert has been out of the public eye since suffering a stroke in May 2019. Following that stroke, he made his first major public appearance on Crain’s Newsmakers of the Year in February 2020 and has since kept a low profile. Gilbert said he no longer focused on the day-to-day operations of his businesses, but on nonprofit and community work in Detroit. Gilbert said in Thursday’s interview that he was feeling better and that the recovery had been “like a marathon”. He lost mobility on the left side of his body as a result of the stroke. “Fortunately, I’m a right-hander,” he says. Gilbert still uses a wheelchair but goes to the office twice a week and spends three to four hours a day in physiotherapy, according to the CBS report. “It’s very scary for anyone… It’s really humiliating,” Gilbert said. “You still ask yourself every day, ‘Is this ever going to be over?'” Over the past two years, Gilbert’s portfolio has undergone significant changes. He divested himself of nearly all of his casino holdings after selling Greektown Casino Hotel shortly before suffering a stroke, although he still had a “small passive interest” in Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, his door said. -speak. – Kurt Nagl, Crain reporter at Detroit Business, contributed to this report.

