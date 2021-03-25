Business
China’s outrage over forced labor accusations targets H&M, Adidas and Nike
H&M faces a boycott. Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Nike, Converse and Calvin Klein have lost their brand ambassadors. Burberry had to give up an online video game partnership.
Western brands suddenly feel the wrath of the Chinese consumer, the same buyers who for years have been clamoring for their products and paying them huge sums of money. Encouraged by the ruling Communist Party, Chinese online activists punish foreign companies that have joined a call to avoid using cotton produced in China’s Xinjiang region, where authorities are waging a massive crackdown on ethnic minorities .
The sudden rage bares the vulnerability of foreign companies as tensions escalate between China and the United States and other countries. Lawmakers in the United States in particular, who have increasingly criticized China, have pressured international companies to speak out publicly on Chinese human rights practices, including in Xinjiang. This makes companies practical targets for Chinese officials who aggressively push back against US officials.
Many Western countries and China are rather black and white on this issue. There isn’t much gray, said Trey McArver, co-founder of Trivium China, a consultancy that helps foreign companies sell to China, referring to opposing positions on Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. You can’t agree with both, so I don’t think that’s an easy answer.
China hasn’t said the same, but its campaign against the marks came days after the United States and other Western countries imposed new sanctions on senior Chinese officials earlier this week. These have sought to punish Beijing for abuses against Uyghurs and other minorities, which have been well documented by foreign media and rights groups. It is also increasingly clear that Xinjiang cotton is linked to coercive labor programs and the mass internment of nearly a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities, according to the government. American and rights groups.
It’s unclear what the long-term impact might be on Western companies that depend on China to make or buy their products. On Thursday, there was still a constant flow of buyers at several popular H&M and Nike outlets in Shanghai and Beijing. Previous media campaigns against companies like Apple, Starbucks and Volkswagen have ultimately failed to reduce Chinese demand for their products.
Still, their position could become increasingly precarious as Beijing seeks ways to counter the narrative. And it is no stranger to use its economic power for political ends.
Years earlier, after South Korea adopted a U.S. missile defense system, the Chinese government fueled anti-South Korean sentiment in the country which ultimately forced Lotte Mart, a popular South Korean supermarket, to close several of its points of sale. The missile system stuck, but Beijing was still able to demand pain.
Such tactics have become a common feature of China’s increasingly aggressive diplomacy. Chinese diplomats now regularly deploy a mixture of threats and nationalist messages to confuse criticism of Beijing and advance the country’s interests.
The Chinese people do not allow some foreign companies to eat Chinese food and smash Chinese bowls, said Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, on Thursday. Ms Hua seemed to play on a line attributed to Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, who, demanding his loyalty to the party, said in 2014: Never allow Communist Party food to be eaten and break the cooking pots. Communist Party.
This style has its fans at home.
The H&M incident yesterday shocked the world and I was very disgusted, said Luo Yanqiu, a 34-year-old baker in Shanghai who visited an H&M store with a friend on Thursday to ask shoppers to boycott the brand. .
At a Nike store in Shanghai, Yang Meilu, a 20-year-old college student, said she was there because she was curious how many buyers would show up.
Ms. Yang said she was deeply troubled that Nike had raised concerns about work in Xinjiang. She said she was now skeptical of the brand. I probably wouldn’t buy it from now on, she said.
Chinese state media openly stoked outrage with social media hashtags and bold headlines. Government officials sought to describe the outcry as genuine, with a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry saying on Thursday that Chinese consumers were hopeful the affected companies would correct their bad practices.
For decades, foreign companies operating in China have been largely wary of appearing critical of the Chinese government. And in recent years, several of them have been besieged by a growing army of nationalist Internet users, ready to pounce on the three Ts: Tibet, Taiwan and Tiananmen. All were quick to apologize and came out largely unscathed.
This time, outrage erupts against the backdrop of the worst slowdown in China-West relations in decades. As the Biden administration pursues an alliance to curb China’s influence, Beijing, emboldened by its success in tackling the coronavirus outbreak at home, harshly pushes back what it perceives to be hypocrisy.
It could get hotter, Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, said in an email. More and more European companies are going to be caught between a rock and a hard place, he said. Everyone must serve their domestic customers.
But for many of these companies, the issue is more complicated than a PR management issue.
To obtain cotton, companies almost certainly need to obtain it from Xinjiang, which produces 87 percent of the material in China. About one in five cotton garments sold worldwide contains cotton or yarn from Xinjiang.
But in January, the Trump administration announced a ban on imports of cotton from Xinjiang, as well as all products made with these materials, pressuring brands to check their supply chains. Rights groups such as the Uyghur Human Rights Project have also pushed U.S. lawmakers to pass sweeping legislation that would block imports from Xinjiang unless companies are able to prove their supply chains are free from forced labor.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua on Thursday denounced the forced labor charges, saying Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang have provided employment opportunities to lift people out of poverty.
The accusation of forced labor in Xinjiang is entirely a lie concocted by some anti-Chinese forces, she said. The aim is to discredit China’s image, undermine the security and stability of Xinjiang, and hamper China’s development.
H&M, the Swedish retailer, has suffered the brunt of China’s outrage. On Wednesday, the Communist Youth League, an influential Communist Party organization, and state media highlighted a statement made by the company eight months ago, expressing concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang. This prompted Chinese internet users to call for a boycott.
The company responded on Wednesday, saying that its statement last year on Xinjiang did not represent any political position. This only made Internet users, who demanded an apology, more furious.
On Thursday, a shopping center in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi closed an H&M outlet, urging the company to formally apologize to locals. In the southwestern city of Chengdu, workers dismantled the company’s sign in a store.
I don’t expect this to end, Surya Deva, associate professor at City University of Hong Kong and a member of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights. It’s a different trajectory and a different time.
Justine Nolan, a Sydney professor at the Faculty of Law and Justice at the University of New South Wales, said it was also an opportunity for foreign companies to demonstrate their support for human rights.
They are now put to the test, she added. It’s the red line for them and it’s not a problem they can afford to be half-enthusiastic about.
Coral Yang |, Claire Fu, Chris Buckley and Elsie Chen contribution to reports and research.
picture credit
