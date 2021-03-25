China’s outrage over forced labor accusations targets H&M, Adidas and Nike

H&M faces a boycott. Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Nike, Converse and Calvin Klein have lost their brand ambassadors. Burberry had to give up an online video game partnership.

Western brands suddenly feel the wrath of the Chinese consumer, the same buyers who for years have been clamoring for their products and paying them huge sums of money. Encouraged by the ruling Communist Party, Chinese online activists punish foreign companies that have joined a call to avoid using cotton produced in China’s Xinjiang region, where authorities are waging a massive crackdown on ethnic minorities .

The sudden rage bares the vulnerability of foreign companies as tensions escalate between China and the United States and other countries. Lawmakers in the United States in particular, who have increasingly criticized China, have pressured international companies to speak out publicly on Chinese human rights practices, including in Xinjiang. This makes companies practical targets for Chinese officials who aggressively push back against US officials.

Many Western countries and China are rather black and white on this issue. There isn’t much gray, said Trey McArver, co-founder of Trivium China, a consultancy that helps foreign companies sell to China, referring to opposing positions on Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. You can’t agree with both, so I don’t think that’s an easy answer.