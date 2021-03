Slaoui apologizes ‘wholeheartedly’ after allegations of sexual harassment prompted biotech to go its separate ways

No deviation, no refusal. Moncef Slaoui, MD, issued an open apology around the sexual harassment allegation that led GlaxoSmithKline to cut ties on Wednesday. But the biopharmaceutical world is not in a lenient mood right now. I would like to apologize wholeheartedly to the employee concerned and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused, Slaoui mentionned in a statement Wednesday. The former GSK vaccine manager and head of Operation Warp Speed ​​said hell is working hard to redeem himself with those affected, but for the time being he is stepping away from his current positions in the industry to focus on the family. The apology came after GSK kicked him out of the presidency of GSK-controlled Galvani Bioelectronics for allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior by an employee that occurred years ago, while he was with him. GSK. The British drug maker said an investigation into the Slawi conduct corroborated the claims. Whatever his own decisions, GSK’s damning accusation on Wednesday leaves little room for the Slawi careers in today’s biopharmaceutical industry. Centessa Pharmaceuticals, a newly launched mega-biotech, immediately parted ways with him, barely a month after hiring him as Scientific Director. RELATED: GSK Cut Ties With Slaoui Over Sexual Harassment Allegations As CEO Walmsley Vows To Rename R&D Site Centessas management and board were troubled to hear yesterday’s news regarding Dr Slaoui, Centessa CEO Saurabh Saha, MD, Ph.D. said on Thursday in a statement. Centessa is absolutely committed to fostering a culture of respect free from harassment and discrimination of any kind. Centessa was founded by bigwig life sciences venture capitalist Medicxi, of which Slaoui has been a partner since September 2017. Thursday morning, the Salouis intro is still visible on the Medicxis website, and the company has not immediately responded to a request for comment. Through the European investment boutique, Slaoui also holds leadership positions in other companies in Medicxi’s portfolio such as UK biotech Divide & Conquer. RELATED: Warp Speed ​​Leader Slaoui Resigns At Biden’s Request As COVID-19 Shots Ignite: Report US vaccine developer Vaxcyte said on Thursday that Slaoui had resigned as president. Medixci was also involved in the company’s previous funding round when the company was known as SutroVax.

