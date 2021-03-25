Elon Musks’ boost wears off as bitcoin hits 10% level at $ 50,000

A day after returning to the $ 57,000 level, the prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, fell below the $ 51,000 level on Thursday before options expired on Friday.

Short-term focus in the bitcoin options market, according to a CoinDesk report, is on this Friday March expiration, where a record $ 6 billion in contracts is expected to expire, with some analysts warning of an extreme pullback. of what’s known as the max pain “point, seen at $ 44,000.

The prices of the world’s oldest cryptocurrency had returned to the level of $ 57,000 on Wednesday after Tesla chief Elon Musk announced that people can now start purchasing the company’s electric vehicles using of digital assets.

This week, we saw a 5% strength in the dollar index, which brought other markets to a halt, including bitcoin. It’s also an indecisive area, something alternative markets don’t like. It would be interesting to see how the markets behave as we approach a major futures contract on March 26-28, ”said Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX.

As of 6 p.m. IST, bitcoin was trading at $ 51,031.52, down 10.3% after hitting a high and low of $ 57,239.10 and $ 50,962.52, respectively, in the past 24 hours. according to CoinGecko. With the latest fall, the cryptocurrency saw a 15% reduction from its all-time high of $ 61,711.87.

Meanwhile, Ethereum was also trading around 10% lower at $ 1,561.44 amid a wider sell-off of alt-coins. It now sits at 22.1 from its lifetime high of $ 2,042.93.

Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ripple, Binding and Cardano were trading up to 13% in the red.

However, experts are still bullish on cryptocurrencies. The general market sentiment is bullish and the chairman of the US Federal Reserve has said bitcoin should be replaced by gold, not the US dollar. In addition, Elon Musk made it possible to buy a Tesla with bitcoin and the tokens collected will not be sold for fiat currency. When a rally takes a break, most impatient traders sell out, and it’s usually a good time to build up if you’re on the long run, ”Menon said.