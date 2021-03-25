Business
Elon Musks’ boost wears off as bitcoin hits 10% level at $ 50,000
A day after returning to the $ 57,000 level, the prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, fell below the $ 51,000 level on Thursday before options expired on Friday.
Short-term focus in the bitcoin options market, according to a CoinDesk report, is on this Friday March expiration, where a record $ 6 billion in contracts is expected to expire, with some analysts warning of an extreme pullback. of what’s known as the max pain “point, seen at $ 44,000.
The prices of the world’s oldest cryptocurrency had returned to the level of $ 57,000 on Wednesday after Tesla chief Elon Musk announced that people can now start purchasing the company’s electric vehicles using of digital assets.
This week, we saw a 5% strength in the dollar index, which brought other markets to a halt, including bitcoin. It’s also an indecisive area, something alternative markets don’t like. It would be interesting to see how the markets behave as we approach a major futures contract on March 26-28, ”said Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX.
As of 6 p.m. IST, bitcoin was trading at $ 51,031.52, down 10.3% after hitting a high and low of $ 57,239.10 and $ 50,962.52, respectively, in the past 24 hours. according to CoinGecko. With the latest fall, the cryptocurrency saw a 15% reduction from its all-time high of $ 61,711.87.
Meanwhile, Ethereum was also trading around 10% lower at $ 1,561.44 amid a wider sell-off of alt-coins. It now sits at 22.1 from its lifetime high of $ 2,042.93.
Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ripple, Binding and Cardano were trading up to 13% in the red.
However, experts are still bullish on cryptocurrencies. The general market sentiment is bullish and the chairman of the US Federal Reserve has said bitcoin should be replaced by gold, not the US dollar. In addition, Elon Musk made it possible to buy a Tesla with bitcoin and the tokens collected will not be sold for fiat currency. When a rally takes a break, most impatient traders sell out, and it’s usually a good time to build up if you’re on the long run, ”Menon said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]