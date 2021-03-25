Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth edged up to 4.3% and all signs point to an acceleration in the economy

Numbers: The US economy grew in the fourth quarter at a revised annual pace of 4.3%, slightly higher than the previous report and even faster growth is expected in the coming months.

Gross domestic product was raised from the previous reading of 4.1%, mainly due to slightly higher business investment, according to revised government figures.

The economy appears to be picking up speed again after slowing down towards the end of the year following a record coronavirus outbreak. Economists polled by Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal predict that GDP will grow at a rate of 4.9% in the spring and 7% in the summer.

GDP is the sum of all the goods and services produced by the economy and is a kind of dashboard of the performance of the United States.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis updates the GDP report twice after its initial release as more timely information is obtained to give a more complete picture of the economy’s performance.

What happened: The most significant change in the fourth quarter GDP report was in business investment. Investments in inventories, intellectual property and residential housing were all slightly higher than before.

Exports also rose 22.3% revised from the previous reading of 21.8%. And state and local government spending was not as low as previously reported.

The increase in consumer spending, by far the biggest contributor to the GDP report, was lowered by a check mark to 2.3% from 2.4%.

Most of the other numbers the report won have not changed much.

The big picture: The economy is accelerating again due to a drop in coronavirus cases, a rise in vaccinations and warmer weather. A gargantuan federal stimulus of $ 1.9 trillion will give the economy a further boost.

The biggest unknown is whether the coronavirus will continue to disappear.

Another potential thorn is rising inflation. The recovery has spawned a surge in the prices of many key supplies, a problem exacerbated by growing shortages of key materials ranging from lumber to computer chips.

