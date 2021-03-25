GM leads automakers in diversity with two new board members

General Motors adds two senior executives to its board of directors and expands its commitment to diversity in the process.

Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the National Basketball Association, will join GM’s board of directors effective Thursday, GM said.

With the election of Whitman, 64, and Tatum, 51, GM now has 13 directors, seven of whom are women, making GM the only automaker with more than half of its board of directors made up of women, according to the 50/50 Women on Boards website, which tracks the gender composition of boards of directors in the Russell 3000 Index.

Among the women on GM’s board of directors, one identifies as Hispanic, one as African-American and one as Asian / African-American, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

It really is a diversity effort, ”said Marick Masters, Wayne State University business professor. Obviously, these people bring high qualifications to the table. But the more GM can grow to have a diverse board profile, the better. This signals their commitment to this goal for the workforce.

‘A step’

According to 50/50 Women on Boards, GM is one of 154 companies nationwide with a gender-balanced board of directors, which means that half, one more, or one less than half of Board seats are occupied by women.

GM has also been a leader in diversity, having been the first Fortune 500 company to sit on the board of an African-American director, Reverend Leon Sullivan, in 1971, Cain said. GM was the the first automaker to elect the first woman, Catherine B. Cleary, to its board of directors in 1972, while the first female director of Ford Motor Co. was elected in 1976; Honda in 2014.

Diversity and different perspectives on board directors are key to profits, said Harley Shaiken, professor of commerce at the University of California, Berkeley.

This is a big milestone and I would give GM credit for it, Shaiken said. There’s a new sensitivity and they move with it instead of dragging their feet over it. I suspect it’s wider in the business, I don’t know to what extent, but ultimately it will be much wider in the business.

Competitive advantage

GM 12Independent directors have senior management and board experience in information technology, digital commerce, retail, higher education, investment management, international business , defense, transport, cybersecurity and pharmaceuticals.

A board of directors is elected by the shareholders to represent their interests. Every public company should have a board of directors made up of people from inside and outside the company. It decides on a variety of issues, from high-level hiring to dividend policies and payments, and executive compensation.

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of GM, said the diversity of GM’s board of directors is a competitive advantage as GM strives to sell all light vehicles with zero emissions by 2035.

Mark and Meg will bring unique experiences to the board, particularly in technology, branding and customer experience that will help us drive value for shareholders and other GM stakeholders now and in the future. ‘future,’ Barra said in a statement.

Besides Barra and Whitman, here are the other female members of GM’s board of directors:

Pat Russo, President of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company.

Linda Gooden, retired executive vice president at Lockheed Martin.

Jane Mendillo, retired CEO of Harvard Management Company.

Judith Miscik, CEO and Vice President of Kissinger Associates, Inc.

Carol Stephenson, retired dean of Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario.

In comparison, here’s how boards from other car manufacturers stack up in terms of gender:

Tesla: 2 out of 9 are women

Ford: 4 out of 14 are women

Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles): 3 in 11 are women

Toyota: 2 in 14 are women

Nissan: 2 in 12 are women

Renault: 6 out of 16 (one of which is not independent) are women

Volkswagen Supervisory Board: 6 out of 20 are women

Changing the business model

Last year, GM announced it was investing $ 27 billion until 2025 to launch 30 electric vehicles globally and commercialize autonomous driving technology. GM has said it will also sell more than a million electric vehicles a year by the middle of the decade.

The company also said it plans to become carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040, and it aspires to eliminate exhaust emissions from new light vehicles by 2035.

I have tremendous respect for the commitments made by Mary and her team and the culture they have built, “said Whitman.” GM’s growth strategy has all the elements of a startup but with a much greater scale, millions of customers and a strong underlying business. It is therefore a very exciting time to join the Council.

Tatum noted that GM is changing its century-old business model and “bringing together thousands of people and billions of dollars to find solutions that matter to the environment, communities, businesses and investors.”

“Joining the board and helping accelerate this change is an honor and I look forward to working with the GM team and my fellow directors to make it happen.

Harvard MBA

Whitman, who earned an undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard University, most recently served as president of Quibi Holdings LLC, a media startup, from 2018 to 2021.

From 2011 to 2015, Whitman was CEO of multinational computer hardware and services company Hewlett-Packard Co.She was CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global information technology company from 2015 to 2018 and CEO of eBay Inc. from 1998 to 2008.

Tatum was appointed NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer in early 2014. In his current role, he leads the NBA’s global business operations, including leading the NBA’s international efforts.

Tatum, who joined the NBA in 1999, also oversees the departments of global partnerships, marketing, team marketing, and business operations and communications. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard University.

The board will stand for election at GM’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 14.

The board will stand for election at GM's annual meeting of shareholders on June 14.