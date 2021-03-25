Space infrastructure company Redwire goes public through SPAC merger





Space infrastructure company Redwire will become a publicly traded company. NASA / Getty Images



The space economy is heating up and investors have another way to play with the growing industry. Space infrastructure company Redwire on Thursday ad plans to become a listed company by merging with a special purpose acquisition company



Acquisition of Genesis Park



(symbol: GNPK). Genesis Park share increased almost 4% in pre-market trading.



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average



futures, for comparison, are both down slightly. The merger of Redwires SPAC follows similar announcements from Astra, Rocket Lab USA, BlackSky, AST & Science and Spire Global. Redwire, however, is a little different from these companies. The space infrastructure company does not launch objects into space like Rocket Lab and Astra, nor does it operate a constellation of hundreds of satellites broadcasting information to earth like BlackSky, Spire and AST. Instead, Redwire manufactures communications antennas and navigation controls for satellites, launches adapters for satellites ready for their orbit travel, and many other products, including solar panels. Another thing that makes Redwire different is that it has more sales right now. The company generated approximately $ 119 million in sales in 2020 and 2021, sales are expected to reach $ 163 million. In addition, the company has generated positive free cash flow and net income over the past year. By 2025, the company projects revenue of $ 1.4 billion and free cash flow of nearly $ 200 million. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow. The PSPC merger deal will bring $ 170 million to the company’s coffers and value Redwire’s shares at $ 680 million, based on the 68 million shares outstanding at the end of the Genesis Park merger. In comparison, Rocket Lab and Astra have market caps of around $ 5.1 billion and $ 3.1 billion, respectively. The market caps of AST, Spire and BlackSky are approximately $ 2.2 billion, $ 1.6 billion and $ 1.5 billion, respectively. The lower value could make Redwire an option for value investors, who prefer current cash flows to cash flows projected into the future. Barrons recently wrote positively about the growth of the space economy. We have chosen a value-oriented stock,



Lockheed Martin



(LMT), with a fast growing and more speculative name, Rocket Lab. Space will become increasingly important to investors and having some space exposure is a good idea. Vector acquisition



(VACQ) is the SPAC merging with Rocket Lab. Its shares are down about 2% this week. Lockheed shares are edging up. The S&P, for comparison, fell 0.6%. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

