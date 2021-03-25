Dan and Jennifer Gilbert to invest $ 500 million in Detroit neighborhoods

The first $ 15 million will be used to reduce property taxes for about 20,000 families, said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) on “CBS This Morning”.

Jennifer Gilbert said she attended listening sessions in city neighborhoods to hear what locals said the neighborhoods needed most.

“America loves a comeback story,” Gilbert said in the “CBS This Morning” interview.

Gilbert’s team began contacting the city last year to get their advice on the best places where resources could be deployed, a source familiar with the matter told Crain.

“The idea here was how can we really, A, stabilize families in Detroit and then, B, start building wealth,” Farner said. “And the first thing you have to do is make sure people have housing.”

In January 2020, The Detroit News reported that city residents had been overtaxed by $ 600 million between 2010 and 2016. There were an estimated 63,000 homeowners past due on their property taxes during that period and “over 90% were overtaxed – an average of d ‘at least $ 3,700,’ the newspaper reported.

Gilbert has been out of the public eye since suffering a stroke in May 2019. Following that stroke, he made his first major public appearance on Crain’s Newsmakers of the Year in February 2020 and has since kept a low profile. Gilbert said he no longer focused on the day-to-day operations of his businesses, but on nonprofit and community work in Detroit.

Gilbert said in Thursday’s interview that he was feeling better and that the recovery had been “like a marathon”. He lost mobility on the left side of his body as a result of the stroke.

“Fortunately, I’m a right-hander,” he says.

Gilbert still uses a wheelchair but goes to the office twice a week and spends three to four hours a day in physiotherapy, according to the CBS report.

“It’s very scary for anyone… It’s really humiliating,” Gilbert said. “You still ask yourself every day, ‘Is this ever going to be over?'”

Over the past two years, Gilbert’s portfolio has undergone significant changes. He divested himself of nearly all of his casino holdings after selling Greektown Casino Hotel shortly before suffering a stroke, although he still had a “small passive interest” in Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, his door said. -speak.

Gilbert did what is believed today a fortune of over $ 47 billion in the mortgage industry, starting the forerunner of what is now Rocket Companies in 1985.

About ten years ago, it moved 1,500 of those then employees of Quicken Loans Inc. to downtown, sparking a wave of new jobs in the city.

He also began investing in commercial real estate, buying and renovating vacant or neglected high-rise buildings and staffing them with employees from his vast portfolio of companies as well as others.

He also started new construction efforts, first with a parking deck, then a mid-rise micro-building and now focusing on new construction like the skyscraper on the former JL Hudson department store site. .

This development and three others received $ 618.1 million in so-called “transformational brownfield” funding through the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Gilbert’s investments have primarily targeted areas in and around the downtown area, and many have expressed concerns that neighborhoods outside the larger 7.2-square-mile downtown area are n have not been affected by the wave of investment.

– Kirk Pinho, Crain’s senior reporter at Detroit Business, contributed to this report.

This is breaking news and will be updated.