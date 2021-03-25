All Floridians 18 and over eligible for vaccine on April 5; people aged 40 and over eligible on Monday





WINK NEWS Everyone in Florida aged 40 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29, according to an announcement by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, everyone aged 18 and over will be eligible for the vaccine. Florida residents are encouraged to pre-register for myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, you’ll be contacted when the vaccine becomes available in your area, according to DeSantis. Floridians can also call their county’s vaccine pre-registration phone number, listed here. Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Walmart and Sams Club locations, over 70 Winn-Dixie locations, soon to over 600 Walgreens pharmacies and each of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state. Vaccine Information & Resources for Southwest Florida Florida Pre-Registration System toll-free numbers in Southwest Florida: Charlotte:866-200-9160 or (ATS) 833-990-3549

Coal:866-201-4885 or (ATS) 833-990-3490

DeSoto:866-201-7013 or (ATS) 833-476-1026

Glades:866-201-6695 or (ATS) 833-476-1524

Hendry:866-201-6745 or (ATS) 833-990-3548

Lee:866-200-3468 or (ATS) 855-665-6608

After:For all other countries, Click here Watch the Governors Announcement by clicking on the image below or by clicking on HERE. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkeegOCwlPE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos