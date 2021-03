Eliem Leaves Stealth with $ 80 Million to Conduct Mid-Stage Pain Trials and Advance Neuro Program Pipeline

Eliem Therapeutics has got out stealth with $ 80 million and plans to treat chronic pain, depression, epilepsy and anxiety. The Anglo-American startup will use the money to advance a pipeline led by a palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) prodrug for the treatment of chronic pain. Researchers have explored the anti-inflammatory and analgesic applications of PEA for decades. The ingredient is available as a supplement and medical food in some countries and has been studied in multiple clinical trials, including a set of pain studies covered by a 2017 meta-analysis. Finding many studies of poor quality, the meta-analysis concluded that PEA can be a useful treatment for pain and is generally well tolerated. The low druglike properties of PEA led scientists in Italy, a research focal point for the molecule, to explore the development of prodrugs to stimulate absorption in the central nervous system in 2014. Eliem, using funding from RA Capital Management, Access Biotechnology and Intermediate Capital Group, take a similar approach through ETX-810. ETX-810 is in Phase 2a clinical trials in chronic sciatica and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The candidate is designed to improve oral bioavailability and systemic exposure of PEA to increase its analgesic power. ETX-810, a non-opioid pain reliever, has no known drug interactions or abuse. PEA is synthesized in the body and is found in foods, including eggs. Proving an external source of the molecule could add to the effects of endogenous PEA in controlling neuroinflammation and chronic pain. The main data from the two phase 2a trials are expected in the first half of next year. ETX-810 is part of a larger pipeline of molecules targeting neuronal excitability disorders. Another candidate in the clinical phase of Eliems is ETX-155, a new generation neuroactive steroid that acts as a GABAA positive allosteric modulator. ETX-155 is in phase 1 in preparation for a development program that may cover major depressive disorder, hormonal mood disorders and focal seizures. Eliem plans to start phase 2 trials in the second half of the year. The selection of a clinical candidate for a Kv7 program is scheduled at around the same time. GlaxoSmithKline and Valeant Pharmaceuticals obtained approval of a Kv7 canal opener, sold in the United States as Potiga, ten years ago, to withdraw the product in 2017 after restricting the indication and seeing adoption limited. Eliem aims to develop a Kv7 drug offering better safety and better tolerance.

