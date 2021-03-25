“ Scourge ” of the property tax debt The $ 15 million target for the first wave of $ 500 million Gilbert, Rocket neighborhood commitments

Targeting what he called the “scourge” of tax debt and foreclosures in Detroit, billionaire mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, said Thursday morning they would use $ 15 million to pay off overdue property taxes estimated at $ 20,000. -residents of the city with incomes.

The effort is the first deployment of $ 500 million in philanthropic funding from the Gilbert Family Foundation and the Rocket Community Fund – $ 350 million from the first and $ 150 million from the second – expected over the next 10 years, or 50 million dollars a year, to be donated to a variety of initiatives in the city.

The philanthropic strategy announced Thursday aims to create economic stability by “breaking down generational barriers and reviving opportunities for economic stability and wealth creation,” the two foundations said in a press release.

As part of the tax payment program, the Gilbert Family Foundation’s $ 15 million would establish the Detroit Tax Relief Fund, which would be administered by the Detroit-based nonprofit Wayne Metro Community Action Agency.

Once the agency determines that an applicant is eligible for the city’s property tax assistance program, which grants full or partial exemptions from property tax based on household income, and by enrolling in Wayne County’s Pay as You Stay, or COUNTRY, program, which reduces back taxes owed by those in the HPTAP, the Detroit Tax Relief Fund pays the remaining balance.

For example, for a family of four who would get full property tax exemption through the HPTAP, they couldn’t earn more than $ 27,248. For a 50% exemption, the household income limit is $ 29,868 and for a 25% exemption, $ 32,488.

Wayne County Manager Warren Evans also said Thursday the county is contributing $ 5 million in general funds to the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency.

“We also have to have skin in the game,” said Evans.

“This half-billion-dollar commitment will eliminate the scourge of property tax debt that has weighed on tens of thousands of Detroiters over the past few years, in some cases generations,” Gilbert said during ‘a speech prepared at a press event on Thursday. morning in the One Campus Martius building in the city center. “Partly because of the interest and penalties that accrue on an annual basis, many homeowners find themselves significantly underwater. Not only do these homeowners live in fear that their home will be taken from them, but this debt often prevents the property from being sold or refinanced. . “

Gilbert’s Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) provides both mortgage origination and refinancing services. Rocket was born north of $ 320 billion in mortgages last year.

A press release says eliminating the tax debt of 20,000 low-income households preserves about $ 400 million in wealth and home equity.

In January 2020, The Detroit News reported that city residents had been overtaxed by $ 600 million between 2010 and 2016. There were an estimated 63,000 homeowners past due on their property taxes during that period and “over 90 percent were overtaxed – on average at least $ 3,700, ”the newspaper reported.

Other efforts that could be targeted with the $ 500 million include digital equity, home repairs, employment, housing, public life and other areas, the foundations said.

“One of the things we learned at the start of charitable giving is that you can’t put Kool-Aid in the ocean and expect it to change color,” Gilbert said Thursday. “In other words, if you spread yourself too thinly between too many things, you won’t have any impact on anything.”

Gilbert’s team began contacting the city last year to get their advice on the best places where resources could be deployed, a source familiar with the matter told Crain.

In response to a reporter’s question on Thursday, he said the $ 15 million was only a small part of what was to come.

“Fifteen (million dollars) out of $ 500 million, what is that? Three percent,” Gilbert said. “We’re really only announcing the 3% award of the $ 500 million commitment today.”