Stocks falter after bullish jobs news

Text size





The stock market rose on Friday afternoon, as tech stocks underperformed and small caps



Russell 2000



rebounding, as a list of Federal Reserve officials speak.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average



increased by 73 points, or 0.2%, while



S&P 500



gained 0.2% and the



Nasdaq Composite



was almost flat.

The small-cap Russell 2000 advanced 1.6% in the afternoon session, after falling as low as 1.6% in the morning session. This leaves little room for correction; if the index closes with a daily loss of at least 0.5%, it will mark its fastest correction on record, falling more than 10% from its all-time high in just eight trading days.

Thursday brought relatively optimistic economic news, including better than expected unemployment claims data. The final revision of the gross domestic product of the fourth quartergrowth stood at 4.3%, higher than the previous 4.1%, while 684,000 Americans claimed unemployment benefits for the first time, up from 781,000 and better than the 730,000 expected by the economists. While good economic news often pushes T-bill yields higher, the 10-year yield held steady at 1.62%, although other big names advanced.

Investors have focused on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy, as officials make dozens of appearances this week. Fed Vice President Richard Clarida, for example, underscored the strength of the economic recovery in the United States in the comments at a conference Thursday. President Jerome Powell also discussed the strength of the economy in an interview with NPR, while reiterating central bank plans to maintain easy politics until the labor market shows strength. If the economy is stronger than investors expected, the Fed could tighten slightly faster, which should boost short-term yields relative to long-term yields.

Over time, as the economy recovers and we provide advice to the public on this, as we progress significantly towards our goals, we will gradually reduce the amount of treasury and debt purchases. mortgage, Powell said. And then in the longer term, we have put in place a test that will allow us to increase interest rates. So we’re going very, very gradually over time and with great transparency, when the economy has almost fully recovered, we will withdraw, you know, the support that we have provided during times of emergency.

Chinese tech stocks were hammered as the Securities and Exchange Commission said it had implemented a new law that could lead to delisting from US markets.

The regulator said on Wednesday that it had passed the Foreign Company Holding Accounts Liability Act, which could trigger delisting if the Public Company Accounting Supervisory Board is unable to fully inspect or investigate the books of companies.

The law will also require companies to say whether they are controlled by a foreign government and to appoint every Chinese Communist Party official who is a member of the board of directors.

US equities of



Baidu



fell 5.1% and



Ali Baba



fell 1.9% in afternoon trading. JD.com is up 0.1%.

News that the missiles tested in North Korea added to geopolitical tensions.

The larger stock indices were trading within a narrow range. The



Nikkei 225



rose 1.1% in Tokyo, while



Hang Seng



slipped 0.1%. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%.

AstraZeneca



(ticker: AZN) climbed 1.3%. The pharmaceutical company has downgraded its estimate of the effectiveness of its vaccine to 76% from 79%, following a dispute with a US regulator. The UK and the European Union on Wednesday released a joint statement aimed at securing a win-win over vaccine supply, a dispute largely linked to AstraZeneca missing European production targets.

Advanced micro-systems



(AMD) remained stable despite upgrading the stock to outperform Market Perform at Northland Capital.

Intel



(INTC) shares fell 0.4%, although DZ Bank upgraded the share to Buy from Hold.

Cisco



(CSCO) rose 1.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

Bernstein Alliance



(AB) fell 2.1%. Citigroup downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at [email protected]