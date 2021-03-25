Business
Florida lowers age restrictions for COVID vaccine
- As of March 29, anyone 40 years of age and over can make an appointment for the vaccine.
- From April 5, anyone 18 years of age and over can request an appointment.
- The Biden administration has set a target date to extend eligibility to all adults 18 and older starting May 1.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will remove the age limit for the COVID vaccine from April 5.
Meanwhile, from Mondayanyone 40 years of age and over can make an appointment for the vaccine.
And start April 5, anyone aged 18 and over can request an appointment
“Florida’s Senior First vaccination strategy is paying off,” DeSantis said in anvideo announce the decision. He said more than 3.2 million people aged 65 and over, or more than 70% of the state’s seniors, have been vaccinated.
The result of these efforts, DeSantis said, is that “hospitalizations and case rates among the elderly have dropped.”
Vaccine supplies increase in the United States
The news comes as vaccine stocks increase across the country. The Biden administration has set a target date to extend eligibility to all adults 18 and over in May 1 and some cities in Florida have started allowing people under the age of 50 to be vaccinated.
Opening Doors to People 18 and Over includes a hypothetical, healthy 20-year-old restaurateur often mentioned by DeSantis, who is less at risk than most people over 65.
“Opening up vaccines to residents aged 18 and over in the coming days is a huge victory for our hospitality industry, not only for our customers, but also for our 1.5 million employees,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.
States begin to open vaccine eligibility
Alaska was the first state to open the vaccine to anyone 16 years of age and older, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced this week.
At 20.3%, Alaska has the second highest full vaccination rate of its residents in the country, according to a New York Times Database. This database shows that Florida has fully immunized 13.7% of its population.
Mississippi, Utah and West Virginia have followed suit. And from Wednesday, Georgial increased his eligibility to 16 and over.
Other states planning to lower the age eligibility to 16 or 18 next week include Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
Alabama and South Carolina have expanded their eligibility to include those 55 and over and anyone 16 or over with high-risk health conditions.
Pictures:Fort Pierce Recreation Center opens as permanent COVID-19 vaccination site
About 85 million Americans have been vaccinated at least once
According to Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, some 85 million Americans have been vaccinated at least once, or just over 25%. More than 46 million, or 14%, have been fully immunized.
In Florida, 5.2 million people just under 25 percent have been vaccinated at least once, of which 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.
“Floridians are encouraged to pre-register formyvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they will be contacted when the vaccine is available in their region, ”said the announcement from the governor’s office.
Under an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Pfizer vaccine is licensed for people 16 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are licensed for people aged 16 and over. persons 18 years of age and over.
Where vaccines are available in Florida
The vaccines are now available at 150 CVS sites, 125 Walmart and Sams Club sites, more than 70 Winn Dixie sites, soon to be more than 600 Walgreens pharmacies and each of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state, DeSantis said.
Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson.What’s the difference, anyway?
I am fully vaccinated:Do I always have to wear a mask? See the latest CDC guidelines
The vaccine has been made available at thousands of sites across the state, including more than 130 county and state sites, sites in underserved communities, a homebound seniors program that has vaccinated 5,000 elderly people, 71 faith-based events that administered 73,000 vaccinations and 31 elderly people. communities that have vaccinated 140,000 elderly people.
“We’ve made great strides and look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure anyone who wants a shot can do it,” said DeSantis. “No warrant, but access for all.”
Jeffrey Schweers is a Capital Office reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida. Contact Schweers at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers.
Support local journalism by subscribing to a local newspaper in Florida. See our current offers.
