Dan and Jennifer Gilbert to invest $ 500 million in Detroit, wiping out residents’ property tax debt





A new philanthropic initiative from Dan and Jennifer Gilbert that targets homeownership in Detroit will eliminate back taxes on 20,000 properties with a massive investment. The Gilberts on Thursday announced a $ 500 million investment in Detroit, targeting property tax debt A $ 500 million investment from the mortgage mogul of two philanthropic funds will be spread over the next 10 years in hopes of breaking intergenerational poverty perpetuated by delinquencies on properties. Thursday’s announcement will begin with an initial investment of $ 15 million that will completely eliminate all property taxes owed by low-income Detroit homeowners. A statement from the Gilbert Family Foundation says it will preserve $ 400 million in equity in the city. “The seizure of the property tax was the main cause of the burning and abandonment in these homes,” Dan said at a press conference, alongside his wife. Prior to the announcement, Jennifer Gilbert said she attended community meetings in the city to better understand the plight faced by residents. Beyond simply needing more money, those most at risk of bill delays have had the most difficulty accessing available resources, Jennifer said. Services like the Homeowners’ Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP) offered help, but it was not enough. As part of the new plan, the Detroit Tax Relief Fund, which will be orchestrated by the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency, will be expanded citywide. Residents who successfully apply for the HPTAP and are granted exemption or payment of their current property taxes will have the remaining debt paid off through the Detroit Tax Relief Fund. Dan said existing costs on properties have made it difficult for citizens to go to school and care for their children. But it also relies on a cycle of investment, business and wealth creation, which allows for more investment and then more business. “This is the correct version of Capitalism 101,” Gilbert said during question period. The Gilbert Family Foundation will contribute $ 350 million while the remaining $ 150 million will come from the Rocket Community Fund. An assessment of delinquent homes in Detroit found that 90% of homeowners behind on their property taxes should be eligible for the HPTAP. The conditions to be eligible for the relief include: Homeownership in Detroit

Follow the income guidelines for the Homeowner Assistance Program

Apply successfully for the HPTAP

Sign up for Pay As You Stay More information will be available at www.WayneMetro.org or by calling 313-244-0274

