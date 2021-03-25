Quicken Loans Co-Founder Invests $ 500 Million To Create Economic Opportunities In Detroit

Quicken Loans co-founder Dan Gilbert on Thursday announced a $ 500 million investment that will provide economic opportunities for residents of Detroit over the next 10 years.

The Gilbert Family Foundation will provide $ 350 million while the parent company of the mortgage company, Rocket Companies, will invest $ 150 million through its community fund.

Gilbert, a native of Detroit, founded Quicken Loans in 1985 and moved its headquarters to the city in 2010. The company now has 24,000 employees, of which approximately 500 live in Detroit.

An initial investment of $ 15 million from the Gilbert Family Foundation will eliminate property tax debt owed by approximately 20,000 low-income homeowners in Detroit, preserving approximately $ 400 million in wealth and home equity in the city.

Gilbert said at a press conference Thursday that many homeowners find themselves “considerably underwater” in part because of the interest and penalties that accrue on an annual basis.

He noted that the problems of accumulated property tax arrears, interest and penalties affected a third of Detroit properties alone and that the property tax foreclosure was the “root cause of the blight and of the subsequent abandonment of these houses in recent years ”.

“Not only do these homeowners live in fear that their home will be taken away from them, but this debt often prevents the property from being sold or refinanced, not to mention the heavy burden of seeing their equity decline year after year. should have to make the decision between keeping his house or feeding his family. “

He said the investment will offer “a new beginning and a new era for a large part of the city’s residents who have been left behind for too long.”

“We hope that this half-billion-dollar investment will reach every Detroiter in some way, in one form or another, by experiencing our economic mobility to create wealth and creating wealth. ‘future they deserve,’ added Gilbert.

Jennifer Gilbert, wife of Dan and co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation, said she held focus groups with leaders and residents of Detroit to better understand the challenges and gaps that exist in the city.

She learned that those most at risk of overdue bills have the most difficulty accessing available resources. According to Gilbert, 150,000 properties have participated in a tax foreclosure auction in the past 15 years.

While many low-income Detroit homeowners are eligible for Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP), which provides for partial or total exemption from property tax, the aid was not sufficient.

As a result, the Gilbert Family Foundation’s investment will create the Detroit Tax Relief Fund, which will be administered by Detroit-based nonprofit Wayne Metro community action agency and allow the organization to expand its programming and services. services, which provide resources to invoice owners to prevent them from being misplaced.

Residents who successfully apply for the HPTAP and get their current property taxes exempt or paid will have the remaining debt paid off through the Detroit Tax Relief Fund. The foundation also intends to keep pace with Detroit Tax Relief Fund participants, forging partnerships designed to “break down systemic barriers, create new community-informed resources, and achieve program-wide success.”

Other investments will focus on community priorities and may include digital equity, home repair needs, employment opportunities and other areas.

Rocket Companies’ $ 150 million community investment will focus on “housing, jobs and public life.”

The Rocket Community Fund’s flagship program, Neighbor to Neighbor, resulted in a 94% reduction in the number of homes participating in the 2019 Wayne County Auction from 2015. The number of owner-occupied homes that entered auction – just 250 – was the lowest in over 15 years.

During the Rocket Community Fund’s 2019 Outline of Tax Overdue Properties Through Neighbor-to-Neighbor, the organization found that nearly 90% of Detroit homeowners behind on their property taxes should have been able to get by. qualify for the HPTAP but were unaware or unsure of the program. How to register.

The company’s outreach also set up the Make It Home program, which has helped more than 1,100 Detroit families stay in their homes while simultaneously creating hundreds of new homeowners.

Gilbert, who serves as president of Rocket Companies, has been a strong advocate for housing stability since he chaired the Detroit Blight Removal Tax Force in 2013.

Detroit homeowners who have received or are eligible for HPTAP and Pay during your stay The program (COUNTRY) can find out more by calling (313) 244-0274 or visiting Wayne Metro Community Action Agency website.