Mexico keeps key interest rate unchanged due to spike in inflation

Mexico’s central bank voted unanimously to keep its key interest rate at its lowest level in nearly five years amid soaring inflation, even though analysts are divided on the end of its easing cycle.

Banco de Mexico, headed by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after price hikes exceeded its target ceiling in early March. Seventeen of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the hold. The other seven expected a quarter point cut, with several analysts revising their calls for cuts after surprise inflation data of 4.12% was released on Wednesday.

“In a very uncertain environment, the risks of inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy,” said the bank’s board of directors. written in a statement. “It is necessary to allow an orderly adjustment of financial conditions and a change in relative prices.”

More flexible monetary policy Mexico is one of three central banks to cut rates this year Source: Bloomberg



The Mexican peso strengthened after the announcement and gained 1.3% to 20.66 per dollar at 4:36 p.m. in New York City, the largest among the world’s major currencies.

After an aggressive easing cycle that has cut rates 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico recently took a more cautious approach, refraining from cutting at its November and December meetings. before unanimously deciding on a quarter point reduction last month.

While Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on February 12 that the bank could have room for at least two more cuts in 2021, with the bank’s statement not specifying whether there might be a window to cut later in the year . Soaring inflation, a depreciation of the Mexican peso and higher yields on US Treasuries have increased the pressure to prevent further monetary easing.

“It is not clear that Banxico is closing the door on future cuts, and Banxico is not giving any forward guidance,” said Carlos Capistran, economist at Bank of America. “So the statement leaves all the doors open, which is not good for volatility.”

No room Inflation in Mexico has surpassed the top of 4% of Banxico’s target range Sources: National Institute of Statistics and Geography, Banco de Mexico.



Swap traders were pricing over 90 basis points in Banxico’s hikes at the end of the year before the decision. But the statement “tries not to validate” those expectations, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex. The council plays down some concerns about inflation, she argued, including suggesting that the current highs will be transitional as they are compared to the deep drop in energy prices last year.

Other economists have argued that the language surrounding the changing risks suggested the board was done with rate cuts.

“The fact that it was unanimous catches your attention and they say the circumstances have changed,” said Gabriela Siller, Director of Economic Analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE. “Obviously it’s less accommodating and there are different terms – it makes me think monetary policy is taking a turn.”

In the absence of a significant fiscal stimulus from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government, Banxico has done most of the work in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction – the worst ever. of Mexico in nearly a century. Economic activity fell 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction recorded the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said on Thursday.

By keeping rates unchanged from last month’s cut expectations, the bank is leaning towards the more hawkish approach of other major emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey have all increased their costs loan last week.

“Rising energy prices and growing domestic policy and financial risks have put Mexico’s central bank in a very difficult position,” wrote Andres Abadia, chief economist for Latin America at Pantheon Macroeconomics , in a post-decision note addressed to investors. “It was probably the last opportunity to cut rates this year. Unfavorable base effects, the delayed effect of higher energy prices and temporary supply shocks will push inflation up over the coming months. “

Maintaining rates over a long period could also put additional pressure on Latin America’s most traded currency. The peso has already lost 3.7% this year as rising yields on US Treasuries and volatility in emerging markets have resulted in an exodus of foreign investors from the country’s local bonds.

As of January, the majority of the five-member board is made up of members appointed by Lopez Obrador, who has called for lower rates in the past. The refusal to cut suggests that the board is still sticking to the bank’s traditional concerns about financial stability, rather than just focusing on supporting economic growth.

