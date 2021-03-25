Port Arthur ‘licks ice’ in jail after probation violation





On Thursday, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke Andersons’ probation after he failed to show up for a probation meeting.

BEAUMONT, Texas A man from Port Arthur, also known as the Bluebell ice cream licker, is back behind bars for 180 days after violating the terms of his probation. D’Adrien Anderson was transferred to Jefferson County Jail on March 16, 2021 on criminal mischief / Class A misdemeanor charge, jail records show. District Attorney Bob Wortham on Thursday filed a motion to revoke Andersons’ probation after failing to show up for probation meetings. Anderson was also arrested last week on a new trespassing offense. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and his bail is set at $ 5,000. Editor’s Note: The above video is from a March 4, 2020 newsletter. RELATED: Port Arthur Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail, Will Pay Fine, Restitution The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the Class A misdemeanor charge in March 2020 after posting a video of himself licking ice cream at Walmart. Anderson’s Blue Bell licking video was one of many ‘copier’ videos posted to social media in July 2019. RELATED: Port Arthur’s Blue Bell Licker Pleads Guilty to Criminal Mischief In the viral video posted to Facebook in August 2019, Anderson was seen opening a container of ice cream and licking it off before putting it back in the freezer of a Port Arthur Walmart. Anderson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a result of the monetary loss suffered by Walmart after being forced to throw away all the Blue Bell ice cream they had on their shelves. The Facebook video also appears to show Anderson walking away after putting the ice cream back in the freezer. He later told 12News and police that he paid for the ice cream he licked after the camera stopped rolling and that he was also able to show Port Arthur Police a receipt for the purchase. On March 4, 2020, the man was sentenced to 30 days in prison and an additional 180 days of probation over two years. He was also fined $ 1,000 and $ 1,500 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, and had to do 100 hours of community service. RELATED: Port Arthur Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail, Will Pay Fine, Restitution Also on 12Newsnow.com …

