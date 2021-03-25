Business
Avoid Falling into an Unemployment or COVID-19 Vaccine Scam
Lechelle Yates explains that there are as many ways to get hacked as there are ways to protect against the loss of private information.
GREENSBORO, NC You hear it all the time –
Don’t click on links or attachments from people you don’t know.
Protect your financial information.
Buy online with a designated credit card or use Apple or Google Pay.
Set up alerts to see if your account is being used for a purchase.
All of these ways help prevent your accounts from being hacked.
But Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau points out ways to get hacked that you might not have known about before, as well as other new scams you should be aware of.
How you can get your accounts hacked without even realizing it
Answer all of these surveys using things you like and dislike:
Fun trivia games often ask a series of personal questions to help you find out which Disney Princess you are or ask you to share your yearbook graduation photo (with high school you attended and year) . Scammers are finding creative ways to use these quizzes to get you to answer the same types of questions that banks and other institutions use when setting up accounts for your freshman teacher, your first car, your first pet. You give the answers to your security questions without realizing it. Hackers can then create a profile on you. If the quiz requires you to provide your email address in order to participate or get the results, the scammer now has your email address. It may send a request to reset your password that appears to be from your bank or credit card company, and when prompted to answer these security questions, it may just have all the information it needs. it needs to take over your account.
Keep your social media privacy settings set to public:
This will ensure that everyone knows what you are doing, every photo you post, who your friends are, any personal details you share, and possibly where you live. A hacker will have full access to personal details, making you an easier target for identity theft.
Do not update your phone’s operating system, personal computer, or applications. Definitely don’t keep your antivirus software up to date:
One of the most common ways for cybercriminals to gain access to your systems, besides tricking you into clicking malicious links, is through outdated software. As software companies discover flaws in their systems, updates are released. By not installing them, you are open to hacking. Outdated software invites malware infections and other computer issues, such as ransomware.
Do not use password protection on your smartphone or mobile devices:
You have coffee in a restaurant, leaving your device on a table. Without a password, anyone who steals it will have instant access to all of your personal information.
The Better Business Bureau is having a free shredding event on April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon so that you can get rid of documentation with personal information that you don’t want someone else to get their hands on.
The event will take place in the Whole Foods parking lot of the Friendly Center, located at 3202 W Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.
There are also unemployment scams that job seekers should be aware of.
How Job Scams Work:
You spot an online help search ad or receive an email or text from an employer asking you to apply for a job. The ad likely uses the name of a real business or government agency. Small and large companies same BBB have been usurped. You apply and get a quick response from the hiring manager. In recent versions of this scam, many victims report having done a fake interview through Google Hangouts or other video chat service.
Once you are hired, the company may charge you upfront for the training. You may need to provide your personal and banking information to perform a credit check or set up direct deposit. You may have accidentally overpaid with a fake check and wondered to deposit the check and refund the difference. You may also be told that you need to purchase expensive equipment and supplies to work from home.
Listen to your instincts and seek the advice of family and friends if you are unsure of an offer. If you ask the company about their methods, you will likely encounter a defensive response. But do not give in to the pressure and do not follow their demands. The work is not real!
New COVID-19 vaccine scam gaining ground
A scammer sends a text claiming to be from Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies with an EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine.
The survey asks you questions about your COVID-19 vaccine and offers you money, or a free product, in return for completing a survey.
Do not click on the link! As always, if it sounds too good to be true, chances are it is!
