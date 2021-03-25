Aquis Stock Exchange and Sharesoc unveil key findings from retail investor survey

Aquis scholarship (AQXTO FOLLOW) revealed that he had conducted a recent survey in conjunction with campaign organization ShareSoc, in which he found that 55% of individual investors surveyed felt they did not have, or were unsure of having , good access to growing businesses.

AQSE is the 7th largest stock exchange group traded in Europe, trading more than 1,800 equity securities in 14 markets on its low latency, high performance trading platforms.

As a hotbed of growth companies, AQSE says it is committed to providing better access to SME stocks for individual investors. Despite these fundamental goals, the survey conducted showed that most individual investors do not take advantage of the trading opportunities available on AQSE.

The survey was completed by more than 450 of ShareSoc’s 7,000 members as of January 2021. Half of respondents hold a significant proportion (> 20%) of their portfolios in small caps while two-thirds hold small cap portfolios important people define themselves as experienced investors.

The research survey found that individual investors believe there are barriers to their ability to buy growth stocks. Among its main findings, around 50% of those polled said they did not feel they had enough access to IPOs and fundraisers.

In addition, individual investors would be frustrated with the privileged access granted to institutional investors, often at discounted prices, while over 80% of respondents believe that individual investors should be able to trade stocks in any market. public company of their choice.

Shares of Aquis Stock Exchange have risen more than 23% year-to-date, trading steadily at 580p over the past two weeks. The stock climbed 1.28% this morning to 587.45p after the publication of its key findings from the collaborative inquiry.

AQX Price Table

In response to these results, Aquis Stock Exchange highlighted the opportunities for the individual investor and their platform. In the Apex segment of its growing market, he said individuals were able to participate in IPOs immediately because a growth prospectus was needed.

He also pointed out that short selling is prohibited (with the exception of Market Makers) while spreads are all less than 5% – a result of his innovative Market Maker program previously announced.

AQSE said brokers who currently offer direct electronic trading in AQSE include Barclays Smart Invest, Jarvis and The Share Center, but discussions are currently underway to expand coverage with AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor and IG Capital. .

Many UK investors are frustrated with the limited access they have to small-cap growth companies; they struggle to obtain reliable and quality information to help them in their decisions and are often excluded from IPOs and fundraisers, said Mike Dennis, director of ShareSoc.

He added: So it’s nice to hear that traditional brokers are striving to provide individual investors with access to stocks of many small-cap growth companies. This will benefit every inv

ShareSoc added that it believes that regulatory and access issues for individual investors also have implications for corporate issuers and for the UK economy as a whole. He said liquidity, spreads, costs and ratings on UK stock exchanges compare unfavorably to their US counterparts, discouraging companies from seeking listings in the UK market.

He recognized that the lack of access for individual investors to IPOs and fundraising deprives companies of essential growth capital at a reasonable cost. He said: These issues could be dramatically improved by making it easier and simpler for individual investors to access IPOs and fundraising and by trading stocks in all public companies and on all stock exchanges.

Speaking to the retail community, Alasdair Haynes, CEO of AQSE, said: At AQSE, we aim to provide greater and better access to individual investors. Unfortunately, many investors have yet to take advantage of the AQSE offering and our arrangements for retail investors, including access to companies from the initial public offering phase on the Apex segment of our market in growth.

He added, By providing more information on the benefits of AQSE, I hope that more individual investors will choose to make the most of what it has to offer, as we see more brokers giving them equal access through the through direct electronic trading. “

