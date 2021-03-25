Unemployment claims are lowest since the start of the pandemic





After a job drought that resulted in the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression, the labor market is shedding the effects of the pandemic, paving the way for an economic recovery in the months to come. The Labor Department reported on Thursday that new claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest weekly level last year, a sign that the faster roll-out of vaccines and the passage of a 1-month relief program, $ 9 trillion has an effect. Initial claims for state benefits totaled 657,000, a decrease of 100,000 from the previous week. As more states ease restrictions on indoor dining rooms, cinemas, gymnasiums and other gathering places, workers are being called back to their jobs and layoffs are easing. Service workers, who have been among the hardest hit by the economic crisis of the pandemic, were among the first to feel the benefits of the accelerating economic pace. This is definitely a positive signal and a step in the right direction, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist for High Frequency Economics.

As the job market shows signs of life, economists are raising their forecasts for economic growth in the United States. The Bank of America said on Thursday it expects production to increase 7% this year and 5.5% next year, every half a percentage point above its previous estimate. In addition, the bank expects the economy to gain an average of 950,000 jobs per month in the second quarter, which will reduce the unemployment rate to 4.7% by the summer. The unemployment rate climbed to 14.8% in April 2020 as lockouts peaked before falling to 6.2% last month. Stronger economic growth is largely a function of the stimulus, with a significant increase in consumer spending, said Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist for Bank of America. All of this should lead to an impressive number of job creations in the months to come. Clearly, the decline in jobless claims is encouraging, she added, and other forward-looking indicators such as manufacturing surveys and credit card spending support expectations for stronger growth. This optimism was echoed in Washington. We are starting to have new signs of hope in our economy, President Biden said at a press conference, citing the latest unemployment claims figures. We still have a lot of work to do. I can tell the American people that the help is there and that hope is on the way.

Businesses are banking on increasing customer spending and planning accordingly. United Airlines said Thursday it would add more than two dozen new flights starting over Memorial Day weekend, mostly between cities in the Midwest and tourist destinations like Pensacola, Fla., And Hilton Head Island, North Carolina. South. In the past 12 months, this is the first time we’ve really felt more optimistic, said Ankit Gupta, United vice president for planning and home network planning. Delta Air Lines issued a similar update last week, announcing more than 20 non-stop summer flights to mountain, beach and vacation destinations. The rebound in the airline sector shows how some of the sectors hardest hit by entertainment, food and beverage and hospitality, travel and accommodation are poised to rebound. Indeed, the $ 1,400 payments that most individuals received under the relief act are already finding their way to meal counters and cash registers. Progress is long overdue for many hourly workers, blue collar workers and other lower paid members of the American workforce. They have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession, and desperately need signs of relief. White-collar workers able to work from home have fared better, and their relative good fortune has helped fuel a boom in stocks and the real estate market. As the job market heals, there is little reason to believe that it will elicit a vigorous response from the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the Americas.

The Fed changed its policy framework last year to focus on full employment deficits rather than spreads. In practice, this means that he does not plan to raise interest rates simply because the labor market warms up, for example, if unemployment falls below historically normal levels as long as inflation is under control. . The more dynamic the labor market, the more likely it is to be an inclusive and vibrant labor market, said Charles Evans, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, on Thursday. Were not going to prematurely cut a dynamic labor market. Frequently asked questions about the new Stimulus package What is the amount of stimulus payments in the bill and who is eligible? Thestimulus payments would be $ 1,400 for most recipients. Eligible people would also receive an identical payment for each of their children. To qualify for the full $ 1,400, a single person would need adjusted gross income of $ 75,000 or less. For heads of households, the adjusted gross income should be $ 112,500 or less, and for married couples reporting jointly, this figure should be $ 150,000 or less. To be eligible for payment, a person must have a social security number. Read more. What would the health insurance bill do? Buying insurance through the government program known as COBRA would temporarily become much cheaper. COBRA, for the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, generally allows a person who loses a job to purchase coverage through the former employer. But it’s expensive: under normal circumstances, a person may have to pay at least 102% of the cost of the premium. Under the relief bill, the government would pay the full COBRA premium from April 1 to September 30. A person who qualified for new employer-based health insurance elsewhere before September 30 would lose their eligibility for coverage at no cost. And someone who voluntarily quit their job would not be eligible either. Read more What would the bill change about the tax credit for children and dependents? This credit, which helps working families offset child care costs for children under 13 and other dependents, would be significantly expanded for just one year. More people would be eligible and many beneficiaries would benefit from a greater break. The bill would also make the credit fully refundable, meaning you could collect the money as a refund even if your tax bill was zero. This will come in handy for people at the lower end of the income scale, said Mark Luscombe, senior federal tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. Read more. What student loan changes are included in the bill? There would be a big one for people already in debt. You would not have to pay income tax on the canceled debt if you are eligible for a forgiveness or loan cancellation, for example, if you have been in an income-based repayment plan for the last number of years. years required, if your school has defrauded you or if Congress or the President is taking away $ 10,000 in debt for a large number of people. This would be the case for the debt canceled between January 1, 2021 and the end of 2025. Find out more. What would the bill do to help people find housing? The bill would provide billions of dollars in rent assistance and utilities to those experiencing hardship and at risk of eviction from their homes. About $ 27 billion would go to emergency housing assistance. The vast majority of it would replenish the so-called coronavirus relief fund, created by the CARES Act and distributed by state, local and tribal governments,according toto the National Coalition for Low Income Housing. This is in addition to the $ 25 billion in aid provided by the relief plan adopted in December. To receive financial assistance that could be used for rent, utilities and other housing expenses, households shouldconditions. Household income cannot exceed 80% of the area’s median income, at least one member of the household must be at risk of homelessness or housing instability, and individuals should be entitled to unemployment benefits or have experienced financial hardship (directly or indirectly) due to the pandemic. Assistance can be provided for a maximum of 18 months,according toto the National Coalition for Low Income Housing. Low-income families who have been unemployed for three months or more would receive priority assistance. Read more. There have been false starts before, namely a growth spurt that faded as the virus worsened in the fall, but the drop in claims in recent weeks was still noticeable for its size. In February, more than nine million jobs remained below the pre-pandemic economy. Unemployment claims have reached historically high levels over the past year, in part because some workers have been made redundant more than once. Still, the bottom line is that the data has been favorable recently, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. The weekly numbers have been jerky, but we’ve been on a downward trend since mid-January, he said. As more business owners plan to reopen, they are more willing to hang on to staff. Between state and federal programs, the number of new jobless claims last week was just under 900,000 after being stranded for months above a million a week. There were 242,000 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program covering freelancers, part-time workers and others who are not routinely eligible for state benefits, a decrease of 43,000.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting firm Grant Thornton, said she hoped for steady job gains, but her optimism was tempered by concern over the long-term displacement of workers by the pandemic. The numbers are encouraging, but no one is stepping up and recruiting for what appears to be a boom this spring and summer, she said. There is a reluctance to get ahead of the business. We’re past the point where you can just flip a switch and the lights come back on, she added. We need to see a sustained increase in hiring, which I think we’ll see, but the problem is, it won’t be as robust. It takes longer to accelerate than to stop. Raphael Bostic, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, has taken a cautious stance in a call with reporters Thursday. There was still so much behind in terms of the job deficit, even if you went 400,000 a month, that’s a lot of months before you get to nine million, he said. We still have some way to go. Jeanna Smialek and Niraj chokshi contribution to reports.

