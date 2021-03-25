FAX Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results Toronto Stock Exchange: FXC

NOT FOR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION OR US NEWS WIRE SERVICES DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Business) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Strengths of the operation:

Carrying value of $ 4.83 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting share (collectively, the actions ) as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in 2020.

) as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in 2020. Investing $ 75.5 million of capital in six public companies in 2020, generating a 31.8% return on the capital deployed by the company during the year.

Had a year-end cash balance available for investment of $ 109.8 million, or $ 2.56 per share.

Repurchased and canceled approximately 216,000 shares since June 8, 2020, in accordance with the company’s normal course buyback offer.

Announced the acquisition of 78% of private company Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. ( Carson Dunlop ) for $ 11.75 million, which closed in March 2021.

) for $ 11.75 million, which closed in March 2021. In March 2021, appointed Graham Badun as CEO of new platform company FAX Capitals, which will use Carson Dunlop as its foundational asset and focus on real estate technology, education technology and home services .

In the first quarter of 2021, achieved a 96% return on the company’s $ 14.2 million investment in People Corporation as a result of the sale of its business to Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.

In March 2021, purchased 16 million common shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. in a private placement at a price of $ 1.25 per common share for an aggregate subscription amount of $ 20 million.

We are extremely pleased with our operational execution and performance during this historic and volatile year, said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. “The value of our equity per share increased to $ 4.83, an increase of 11% over the previous year, thanks to strong returns on our deployed capital of 32%.”

“We have successfully implemented our strategy of acquiring a substantial stake in high quality companies where we have the opportunity to significantly support their continued growth and development as a value-added partner. As we look to the future, we will remain disciplined and patient with our capital allocation to ensure we continue to generate strong returns for our shareholders over the long term. “

Results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

The company’s book value per share increased 7.6%, from $ 4.49 per share as at September 30, 2020 to $ 4.83 per share as at December 31, 2020. The 7.6% increase is mainly attributable to the Company recording an unrealized gain on its investments of $ 15.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $ 7.4 million increase in the fair value of the Companys stake in People Corporation (People Corp.).

On December 14, 2020, People Corp. announced that it would be acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking for $ 15.22 in cash per share. The purchase price represented a premium of 37% over the 20-day volume-weighted average share price for the period ended December 11, 2020 and a premium of 36% over the closing price of December 11, 2020 The transaction was approved by the Shareholders of People Corp. at a special meeting held on February 11, 2021. Following the approval, FAX Capital recognized a realized gain of $ 13.5 million on its $ 14.2 million investment in People Corp.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $ 13.0 million, compared to a net loss of $ 624.8 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The book value per share of the company increased by 11.3%, from $ 4.34 per share as at December 31, 2019 to $ 4.83 per share as at December 31, 2020. The increase in the book value per share is primarily due to the fact that the company achieved a 31.8% return on its deployed capital during the year, largely due to the company recording an unrealized gain on its investments of 23 , $ 3 million during the year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $ 19.3 million, compared to a net loss of $ 2.0 million last year.

other information

FAX Capitals’ financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 are available under the company profile at www.sedar.com and www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The FAX Capitals letter to shareholders and additional documents relating to the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 contain further information on the company’s strategy and operations and can be found on the company’s website under Information to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking to achieve a superior investment return in relation to a reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in high quality equities, debt securities and / or hybrid securities of companies. The company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality public and private small-cap companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, in the United States.

Caution regarding the use of non-IFRS accounting measures

This press release refers to the following financial measures which are not recognized under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS: book value per share and return on capital employed. The company’s book value per share is a measure of the performance of the company as a whole. Book value per share is measured by dividing the equity of the company at the date of the statement of financial position by the number of subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares outstanding on that date. The return on invested capital of the company is a measure of the performance of the invested capital of the company. Return on deployed capital is measured by dividing the total of the fair value of each of the Company’s investments, non-cash, and dividends received on those investments by the total cost of the investments at the valuation date. Companys’ method of determining these financial measures may differ from the methods of other companies and, therefore, these amounts may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These financial measures are not performance measures as defined by IFRS and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information. This forward-looking information or statements (FLS) are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that relying on this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such FSL can be identified by words such as proposed, expects, intends, may, will, and similar expressions or variations thereof. FLSs contained or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, future or expected performance of the companies in the Companys portfolio; Companys’ continued investment thesis in these holding companies; the company’s approach, objectives and investment strategy, including the selection of investments and the pace of continued investments; the structuring of its investments and its investment management projects; the Company continued to use its public tender offer in the normal course of operations; and the financial performance of the company.

FLS involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. The company believes that the expectations reflected in the FLS are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in FSL contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of COVID-19 on targeted investments, economy and markets in general, as well as the identified risk factors included in the Company’s public disclosure, including the Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Companys website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com . The FLSs in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions, judgments and / or beliefs of the company based on information currently available to the company, and are subject to change without notice. Any FLS does not speak until the date it is performed and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FSLs contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this caveat. For more information about the company, please see the Company’s Continuous Disclosure Documents available at www.sedar.com .

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.