Noranda Income Fund Announces Management Changes at Toronto Stock Exchange: NIF.UN





TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN) (the Fund) today announced that Liana Centomo will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited (CEZinc), the fund manager, effective April 30, 2021, to pursue further opportunities within Glencore plc. Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CEZinc, will assume the role of Interim CEO upon his departure. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Liana for her many contributions during her long career with CEZinc and, more recently, for her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. We also wish him the best in his new career, said Anthony Lloyd, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Funds. I am pleased to be able to count on the strong management team in place to continue to lead the Fund and pursue our 2021 objectives, which include maintaining our operational discipline as the pandemic persists, and the execution of our ongoing strategic projects. aimed at increasing our production capacity and ultimately the long-term profitability of the Fund. Paul Einarson, CPA, CA, has been CFO of the Fund Manager since 2018 and at Glencore Canada Corporation (Glencore Canada) since 2014. A seasoned executive, Mr. Einarson has spent the past 15 years in the resources industry in senior positions. management at various publicly traded companies before joining Glencore Canada. Mr. Einarson holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors from the University of Manitoba. Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors, which may cause actual events, results or performance to be materially different from any future event, result or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and therefore, the Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements or information will materialize. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of general business and economic conditions, the ability of the Fund to operate at normal production levels, the capital expenditure requirements of the Fund and others. general risks and uncertainties set out in the Fund’s continuous disclosure documents. on available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based, among other things, on management’s current estimates, expectations, assumptions, plans and intentions, which management believes to be reasonable at the current date and which are subject to a number of risks. and uncertainties. Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, which may be made from time to time by the Fund or on behalf of the Fund. Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NIF.UN. The Noranda Income Fund owns the zinc electrolytic processing facility and ancillary assets (the refinery) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The refinery is the second largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrates from sources. The refinery is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. You can find more information about Noranda Income Fund at:

www.norandaincomefund.com. For more information, please contact: Paul Einarson,

Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, Manager of Noranda Income Fund

Phone: 514-745-9380

[email protected]

