Threat of demotion prompts Japanese companies to shake up share register

Photographer: Toru Hanai / Bloomberg Photographer: Toru Hanai / Bloomberg

Japanese policy makers may have found the only thing that can force executives to simplify their obscure capital structures – threatening their status in the elite group of Japan’s biggest corporations.

A few months away from the key Tokyo Stock Exchange deadline once per generation makeover, companies are forced to sell stakes, unblock blockages or cancel own shares to ensure that they remain among the elite listed companies in the country.

The process was sparked by the reorganization of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in which the first inflated section will be replaced by a “Prime” cutting segment. One of the conditions for entering the new section is that companies own a certain percentage of shares that trade freely – not locked into cross-shareholdings or held by long-term business partners.

As the stock exchange itself decides what counts as tradable shares, some companies find they might not make the cut. The manager of a Japanese bank said he has seen an increase in the number of companies seeking advice on how to ensure they become members of the Prime Marketplace. Executives are weighing the cost of unwinding cross-shareholdings and improving governance, said the head of the bank, who could not be named because the talks are not public.

‘Social credibility’

Even with over 2,000 members, being part of the first chapter has a lot of character in Japan. Those who want to reach his successor will need at least 10 billion yen ($ 91.6 million) in “marketable shares,” which omits large, long-term shareholders, the treasury shares held by the company itself. and other types of shares deemed unavailable. These shares must also represent more than 35% of all issued shares.

Everyone’s elite More than half of all Japanese listed companies are part of the first section of TSE Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange



This creates a headache for companies and forces some to rush to increase their ratios – with everything from buyouts to unwinding long-term capital ties with affiliates and study partners.

“We are seeing some companies moving to unwind their cross holdings,” SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts, including Keiichi Ito, wrote earlier this month. “Companies struggling to meet the criteria may ask certain shareholders to sell their shares and also consider repurchasing or issuing shares.”

Japan Exchange Group Inc. will assess whether companies have met the criteria on June 30 and notify companies the following month, although there is a backdoor for those that fail to meet the reduction. The reforms will replace five current market segments with three, with the “Standard” and “Growth” sections completing the list.

Some companies don’t wait. In February, Toyota Motor Corp. sold part of its shares in unit Toyota Boshoku Corp., a front-end company that manufactures auto parts and textiles.

Toyota Boshoku said the sale was aimed at ensuring that it entered the new core market segment in order to “enhance social credibility and visibility, and thereby increase the value of the company.”

Askul Corp. cancels 4 million shares in March, breaking the precedent of many local companies, which often hold their own shares for years. The office supplies retailer said its exchangeable share ratio is expected to rise to more than 40%, from around 37% with the cancellation.

Brand power

For the companies listed in the first section, accessing Prime also means almost guaranteed membership in the new Topix index, which will also be revamped as part of a long transition process slated until 2025.

“Since the Topix withdrawal is likely to trigger significant passive fund sales, there are significant benefits to be gained from the increased marketable equity ratio,” SMBC Nikko Securities analysts wrote.

The need becomes even more pressing with the Bank of Japan by shifting its purchases from exchange-traded funds only to Topix, a move that should be beneficial for smaller index companies.

There are other reasons why companies would want to be listed in the Prime segment, said Atsushi Kamio, a researcher at the Daiwa Research Institute, citing reasons such as recruiting new employees, branding power of be listed in the elite section and high liquidity. allowing easier financing.

And even companies that easily meet the requirements could still consider corporate actions, Kamio said.

“The tide is turning – even companies that already meet Prime and new Topix standards may look at their competition and wish to increase their weight in the new Topix index,” Kamio said. “In this scenario, they may have to liquidate some of these strategic holdings.”

– With the help of Taro Fuse