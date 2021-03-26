Any Shelby County resident aged 16 and over can get the vaccine starting Friday





MEMPHIS, Tennessee – As of Friday, any Shelby County resident aged 16 or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that few high school students can finally get the vaccine. This includes several of Bill Grace’s grandchildren. He says they all sign up. “Good. Yeah. Sure,” Grace said. Dr Sandy Arnold is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She says it is essential that as many eligible adolescents as possible be vaccinated, because while government statistics show that adolescents are unlikely to die from COVID, they can still pass the virus to other more vulnerable people. So she encourages her 17 year old daughter to get it. Why can adolescents aged 16 and 17 get the Pfizer vaccine, but Moderna or Johnson & Johnson not? Arnold thinks small gatherings like modest graduation parties are doable this year, especially if everyone in attendance has been vaccinated, but she doesn’t think events like the prom is a good idea. “In a school, you tell families to go out and vaccinate their 16, 17 and 18 year olds. Some of them won’t, ”said Arnold,“ These people are still going to be at risk and so, it’s not time to just say yes, let’s party. Like many adults in Memphis, some teens are afraid of getting the vaccine. Tonya Sevion-Cole’s 18-year-old daughter is one of them, but she’s trying to change her daughter’s mind. “I don’t want her to do this out of fear,” Sevion-Cole said, “Don’t take it when it could potentially save her life, my life or someone else’s.” Like anyone who gets the vaccine, Arnold says young people can have mild symptoms, but she thinks it’s worth it. “They don’t make you feel good, but they’re gone in a day or two, and then you’re immune to this virus,” she said. Clinical trials are underway for children under 16. We asked school officials in Shelby County if they had any comments about the students being vaccinated, but as of this writing we have had no response.



