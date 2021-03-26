Josemaria Resources Inc.Announces C $ 41 Million Funding Toronto Stock Exchange: JOSE

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR BROADCAST USE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES OR THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Josemaria Resources Inc.(TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (Josemaria Resources, Josemaria or the Company) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the Underwriters), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 14,500,000 common shares (the common shares) at a price of C $ 0.69 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately C $ 10 million (public placement). The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the public placement, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the placement to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has agreed to launch a simultaneous private placement of the equivalent of SEK of approximately C $ 30.5 million on the same terms as the public offering (the private placement) of a trust related to the Lundin family, and certain other investors on a private placement basis. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the private placement with the SEK equivalent of up to an additional 10 million Canadian dollars. All common shares issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory holding period in Canada for a period of 4 months and one day. Finder’s fees of up to 5% may be payable on sales made in connection with the private placement, except with respect to sales made to the Lundin family trust. The minimum demand in the private placement is the equivalent of 100,000 SEK. The Company may, at its sole discretion, allot new shares for an amount of less than 100,000 to the extent that applicable exemptions from applicable prospectus regulations are available. The application period to participate in the private placement is scheduled from March 25, 2021 to March 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CET. The private placement is expected to close on or around April 19, 2021.

The net proceeds of the public and private placement will be used to continue to advance the Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina, prior to construction, the repayment of certain outstanding debentures of the Company and general purposes of the company.

With respect to the public placement, the common shares will be offered by way of a simplified prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The public offering and private placement are expected to close on or around April 19, 2021 and are subject to Josemaria receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority of a prospectus in Sweden for the admission to trading of new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The issuance of common shares to Zebra Holdings and Investments S..rl and Lorito Holdings S..rl, entities owned by the Lundin Family Trust, will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ( MI 61-101) as such entities are insiders of the Company. Transactions will be exempt from the formal assessment and minority shareholder approval requirements of NI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of common shares issued to such persons nor the consideration paid by such persons would exceed 25% of the equity. market capitalization of the company.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA:

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on the development of its 100% owned, advanced stage Josemaria Copper-Gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. A recently published feasibility study (see “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina”, dated September 28, 2020 and filed November 5, 2020) demonstrates an approach simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with a robust economy and a quick payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to implement best practices in responsible mining development in Argentina, where the Lundins have 30 years of experience in value creation. The company is a reporting issuer in all provinces and its head office is in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “JOSE” and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “JOSMF”.

