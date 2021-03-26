IFC Partners with Nepal Stock Exchange for Gender Equality





To raise awareness of gender equality, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, joined the Nepal Stock Exchange for the first time to ring the bell for gender equality. The annual global event highlights how women’s participation in the economy can boost sustainable private sector development. The event comes at a critical time, as the economic and social consequences of Covid-19 continue to have a disproportionate impact on women who account for 39% of global employment but account for 54% of the overall job losses due to the pandemic. We are happy to partner with IFC and the UN Global Compact in Nepal for our first Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event, said Laxman Neupane, President of the Nepal Stock Exchange. With over 100 scholarships around the world, we are delighted to participate in the Call to Action for Gender Equality. Fostering greater participation of women in our workforce, our economy and our capital market is not only the right thing to do, it also makes great economic sense. “ Chandra Singh Saud, CEO of Nepal Stock Exchange, welcomed all participants and stressed the importance of women’s financial literacy to promote meaningful progress towards gender equality. Accelerating the pace of gender parity could lead to significant economic, environmental, social and governance gains in emerging and frontier markets. Despite some progress, women remain under-represented in corporate leadership with just 17% of board seats globally, IFC said in a press release. “As economies around the world struggle to recover from a global pandemic, increased participation of women can help accelerate the recovery process by making it more inclusive,” said Pradeep Man Vaidya, chair of the Global Compact Network. United Nations in Nepal. In Nepal, the representation of women on boards of directors is extremely low. A recent IFC study in the country’s electricity sector shows that of 132 board members at 20 companies, only 12 (9%) are women. Although the Nepals Companies Act requires at least one or more female shareholders, only three in 10 public companies have women on their boards. “I have been encouraged by 18 companies in the power sector to join IFC’s Powered by Women initiative to address some of these gender disparities,” said Babacar S. Faye, Resident Representative of IFC. IFC in Nepal. “But it is clear that there is still a long way to go to increase the participation of women on company boards in Nepal. Our research with South Asian stock exchanges has shown that companies with greater diversity gender in their boards achieve better financial returns. The 2021 Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event marks the seventh year of a global partnership between IFC, the World Federation of Fellowships, the Sustainable Fellowships Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, UN Women and Women in exchange traded funds.







