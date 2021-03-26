Asia-Pacific stocks are increasing; Xiaomi leaps after EV partnership report





SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific stocks rose in trading on Friday, with mainland China and Japan stocks among the biggest gainers regionally. On Friday afternoon, the Shanghai composite was up 1.37% while the Shenzhen component jumped 2.257%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.14%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index gained 1.51% in afternoon trading while the Topix index rose 1.28%. The South Korean Kospi rose 0.79%. Australian stocks edged up as the S & P / ASX 200 gained 0.54%. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks rose 1.06%. Stocks in motion Hong Kong-listed shares of Xiaomi and Great Wall Motor climbed 6.69% and 11.9%. It came after Reuters reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, that Xiaomi planned to manufacture electric vehicles using the Great Wall Motor plant. Elsewhere, shares of Baidu in Hong Kong plunged 5.74% on Friday afternoon in the city. The company saw a muted debut in the city earlier this week. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares also fell 2.62%. Big double-listed Chinese tech companies like Baidu and Alibaba have come under pressure in recent sessions. Fears about potential write-offs from U.S. stock exchanges resurfaced after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission passed a law called the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Powell comments Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Thursday that congressional tax assistance and accelerated vaccine delivery have helped the United States recover faster than expected. “As we make substantial progress towards our goals, we will gradually reduce the amount of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities that we have purchased,” Powell told NPR’s “Morning Edition” in an interview. live. “We are going very gradually, over time and with great transparency, when the economy has almost fully recovered, we will withdraw the support we have provided during times of emergency.” Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 199.42 points to close at 32,619.48 as the S&P 500 ended its trading day up 0.52% to 3,909.52. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.12% to close at 12,977.68. Currencies and oil The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.766 after rising from levels below 92 earlier in the week. The Japanese yen traded at 109.25 per dollar, after weakening from levels below 108.6 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.761, still lower than the levels around $ 0.774 seen earlier in the week. Oil prices edged up in the afternoon of trading hours in Asia as international benchmark Brent futures rose 0.74% to $ 62.41 a barrel. US crude futures also rose 0.96% to $ 59.12 a barrel. CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

