Business
Smartphone maker Xiaomi to build electric vehicles
Chinese company Xiaomi Corp plans to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) using the Great Wall Motor Co Ltd plant, said three people with first-hand knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech company to join the race to intelligent mobility.
The tech company’s share price jumped 6.71% early Friday after Reuters announced the plan. Great Wall shares in Hong Kong rose by more than 8% and those in Shanghai by more than 7%.
Xiaomi, one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, is in talks to use one of Great Wall’s factories in China to make electric vehicles under its own brand, said two of the people, who declined to say. be identified because the information is not public.
Xiaomi will target its electric vehicles in the mass market, in line with the broader positioning of its electronics products, the two said.
Great Wall, which has yet to offer manufacturing services to other companies, will provide engineering advice to speed up the project, one of the people said.
The two companies plan to announce the partnership early next week, one of the people said.
Xiaomi and Great Wall declined to comment.
The plan comes as eight-year-old Xiaomi seeks to diversify its revenue streams from the smartphone business, which accounts for the bulk of its revenue but generates slim profit margins. It reported rising costs on Wednesday due to a global chip shortage and reported quarterly revenues below market estimates.
The move also comes against the backdrop of closer collaboration between automakers and tech companies to develop smarter vehicles with technologies like smart cabs and autonomous driving.
Chinese search engine supplier Baidu Inc said in January that it plans to manufacture electric vehicles using an auto plant owned by Geely – an automaker aspiring to offer engineering consulting and contract manufacturing services. .
Reuters also announced the respective automotive ambitions of Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun believes the company’s expertise in hardware manufacturing will help speed up the design and production of its electric vehicles, one of the people said.
Besides smartphones, Xiaomi makes dozens of internet-connected devices, including scooters, air purifiers and rice cookers.
The company plans to launch its first electric vehicle around 2023, one of the people said. This will allow its cars to connect to other devices in its product ecosystem, the people said.
Great Wall, based in Baoding, China’s largest pickup truck maker, this year launched a standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an electric vehicle plant in China with the German company BMW AG.
The automaker sold 1.11 million vehicles last year, thanks to the popularity of models such as the P-Series pickup truck and Ora electric vehicles. It is currently building its first factory in Thailand.
