Integrated Annual Report 2020 Oslo Stock Exchange: GSF

At a board meeting on March 25, 2021, the board of directors approved Grieg Seafood’s 2020 integrated annual report, including the sustainability report and financial accounts. Profit before tax for fiscal year 2020 was NOK -304 million, with after-tax profit of NOK -316 million. The corresponding figures in the report released in the fourth quarter of 2020 were NOK – 301 million and NOK -270 million, respectively. Total equity at the end of 2020 was NOK 4,371 million (41% equity share), compared to NOK 4,409 million (41% equity stake) reported in the Q4 2020 report.
On April 15, 2020, Grieg Seafood completed the acquisition of the Grieg Newfoundland Group. The purchase price allocation was declared in the second quarter of 2020. In accordance with IFRS 3.45, the evaluation period for the purchase price allocation (PPA) can be up to 12 months from the date of the purchase price allocation. transaction date. During the preparation of the annual accounts for 2020, the Company carried out a reassessment of the preliminary PPA in order to reflect the information obtained on the facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition. Due to a special guarantee regarding the expected cost overrun of the RAS installation, the seller will reimburse NOK 40 million to the buyer. The amount has been recognized in the adjusted PPA as a compensation asset and presented on a separate line in the Group’s statement of financial position. The preliminary amounts recognized in Q2 2020 have been retrospectively adjusted in accordance with IFRS 3. For more information on the acquisition and business combination, see note 6 of the 2020 financial statements of Grieg Seafood Group.
|NOK 1000
|Preliminary balance including excess values (Q2 2020 quarterly report)
|Discounted balance including excess values (Annual report 2020)
|Changes
|Goodwill (on surplus values and deferred taxes)
|588,083
|677 255
|89 171
|Licenses
|436,371
|762 171
|325,800
|Other intangible assets
|44 044
|44 044
|Tangible fixed assets
|623 933
|130,702
|-493 230
|Asset compensation
|40,000
|40,000
|Other receivables
|12,779
|12,779
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30 628
|30 628
|Total assets
|1735 837
|1,697,579
|-38 258
|Equity – contingent consideration
|701,535
|701,535
|Equity other equity
|260,700
|260,700
|Deferred tax
|126,694
|88,436
|-38 258
|Other liabilities
|646,908
|646,908
|Total equity and liabilities
|1735 837
|1,697,579
|-38 258
The 2020 Integrated Annual Report is released today and is also available on the Companys website https://www.griegseafood.no/inverstors/annual-reports/.
The Board recommended not to accumulate dividends based on the annual financial statements for 2020, due to the uncertainty caused by the current coronavirus situation.
This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. This stock market release was issued by May Hansen, Executive Administrative Secretary, Grieg Seafood ASA on March 26, 2021 at 06:00 CET.