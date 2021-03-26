Solar tariff reforms for a smarter use of energy

In fact, distributor incomes are capped in the regulatory framework, and solar export fees for the 20% of households with rooftop PV panels will be offset by reductions for non-solar homes which currently partially subsidize those with panels.

It just changes the breakdown of who pays the different costs, says Dylan McConnell of the University of Melbournes Climate. & Energy College, echoing the frustration expressed by several parties that it has taken so long to tackle a problem that has been looming for the grid for five or more years.

Under an income cap, consumption costs will go down, so overall, even some people using solar power may be in a better position overall … and certainly people without solar power will be better off.

Those who know firsthand the rapidly developing problem of grid congestion and instability due to the ever-increasing popularity of rooftop solar power agree that reforms are needed.

I’m a supporter, says Finn Peacock, CEO of solar power comparison service SolarQuotes, who has seen a sharp drop in inquiries since the proposed reforms were announced amid headlines calling out for a tax on the sun. .

The alternative is that we are spending more time back and forth and nothing is happening anytime soon, and the consequences are that the grid is going to run out of capacity to host solar systems that are exporting and that is bad news for the solar industry in the medium and long term. , he says.

Mr Peacock estimates that in the domestic electricity market, less than 5% of solar connection applications are told they cannot export to the grid, but agrees Victoria appears to be the most affected.

It’s a little problem that seems to grow quickly, he says AFR weekend, noting that the flip side of the proposed reforms, which would better reward solar exports when the grid really needs it, does not get as much attention, but is a key part of the proposal.

An informed solar owner should therefore be able to come to the front.

Across the Powercors network in Victoria, around 2023 of the 32,580 customers who installed rooftop solar panels in the past 18 months had zero export clearance, meaning they couldn’t export anything to the network, a spokesperson said, adding that some may have since gained export approval through network upgrades.

Powercor earlier this month announced a solar hotspot program that will facilitate exports of around 50,000 rooftop solar homeowners. The rate of new applications for solar connections on the Powercors grid has more than doubled in the past 18 months, with more than 21% of customers now generating a total of 580 megawatts of electricity.

We do not prevent customers from installing solar panels on rooftops for their own consumption, but we have a responsibility to all of our customers to ensure that any excess electricity generated by solar energy on rooftops can be safely exported to our network, a spokesperson said.

Other retailers are also grappling with the surge in solar connections, which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as people spent more time at home.

South Australian Power Networks, the distributor that proposed a version of the proposed reform to AEMC, is investing $ 40 million in smart tools that will help better manage solar connections. It aims to double solar energy on the grid by 2025.

It has also improved voltage management in substations to help with solar fluxes, is testing flexible exports that will optimize solar exports using smart inverters, and introduced a solar sponge tariff that reduces costs. grid tariffs up to 75% during peak solar hours. shift demand in these periods.

SAPN solar connection approvals hit more than 41,000 last year – the highest since 2011 before the entry at a high purchase tariff expired.

In Queensland, the state government this week announced grid-connected battery storage trials at five regional sites to help the influx of solar power onto rooftops due to facilities operating at record rates of the world.

The sites, including Hervey Bay which has been affected by solar export constraints, will collectively store up to 40 megawatt hours of electricity.

For AEMC, the issue is also that of equity in access to the grid by solar customers.

CEO Benn Barr said the reforms would end the best-dressed setup for access to rooftop solar exports, where early adopters may have been granted access for any exports they want, while those who acting later may be blocked or severely limited.

Modeling from the AEMC shows that a typical solar household, about 20 percent of the total, could lose $ 70 of an annual benefit of $ 970 by having a solar roof thanks to the reforms. However, some solar households that have contacted AFR weekend say it could cost them a lot more because of their high export price.

Mr McCarthy of RACV says the issue of fairness is important in encouraging more people to join the network, rather than dissuading them.

Everyone pays for infrastructure, so everyone should have equal access to exporting, he says.

In 2016-2017, we would never have seen a system app come back without any exports; it only started appearing in the landscape four or five years ago, when more and more people were installing solar power.

Mr McCarthy says he had dozens of potential customers who decided not to go ahead with solar installations because they could not get permission to export, adding 12 to 18 months to the delay recovery of their panels. Others have downsized their planned system to accommodate the stress.

But for every customer who says not to go ahead, there is another customer who decides to put in a battery, because that’s the most obvious way to get around it.