Crown PropTech Acquisitions Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Shares and Warrants Effective March 30, 2021





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Crown PropTech Acquisitions (the Company) today announced that, effective March 30, 2021, unitholders sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units, completed on 11 February 2021, may elect to trade separately Class A common shares and warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CPTK.U, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CPTK and CPTK WS. , respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and warrants. The public offering has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, or by phone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at [email protected] RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as the sole accounting manager of the investment. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 8, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell. ‘purchase. be a sale of such securities in a state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. About Crown PropTech Acquisitions The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, an exchange of shares, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The Company intends to focus on companies that provide technological innovations to the larger real estate ecosystem. This includes a focus on companies that provide technological solutions that make the built environment more accessible, connected, dynamic, efficient, experiential and sustainable. Caution regarding forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos