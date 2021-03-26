Explained: What awaits the verdict of the Tata and Mistry group after the verdict of the SC?





The Supreme Court on Friday allowed all appeals from the Tata group and upheld its decision to sack Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as chairman and chief executive of the group. The judgment brings down the curtains on one of the ugliest board wars in Corporate India history. What did the Supreme Court say in its decision in the Tata Mistry case? While allowing all of Tata Group’s appeals, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde quashed the entire December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which reinstated Mistry in her post. Newsletter | Click for Today’s Best Explanations to your inbox The panel of three SC judges also felt that it would not go into the details of the compensation to be awarded or decide whether or not Tata Group could use Article 75 of its statutes. The issue of resolving the value of the 18.4% stake the Mistry family owns in Tata Sons has been left to the parties, allowing them to take a legal route if they wish. The court also ruled that there was no oppression of minority shareholders of the Tata group or mismanagement at Tata Sons. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited. JOIN NOW: The telegram chain explained express What awaits the Tata and Mistry group after the SC verdict? The verdict is likely to ease the process of separating the two family groups, which had been together for more than 70 years. With an 18.37% stake, Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP) owned by the Mistry family is the largest minority shareholder of the Tata group apart from the majority shareholder, Tata Sons. The Shapoorji Pallonji group has already told the Supreme Court that it is ready to leave Tata Sons, provided it gets a quick resolution and a fair and just solution. The Tata group valued the shares of the Mistry family in Tata Sons at Rs 70,000-80,000 crore, while the Mistry family claimed that their shares in the group were worth almost Rs 1.75 lakh crore. What had happened so far in the Tata-Mistry dispute at various stages? On October 24, 2016, Mistry was removed from his role as President of Tata Sons by the Board of Directors. Mistry, who was at one point a protégé of Tata Sons President Emeritus Ratan Tata, has been sacked as executive chairman and director. Following his ouster, Mistry moved the Mumbai bench from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to challenge his impeachment and said Tata Sons’ majority shareholder, the Tata Group, had engaged in shareholder oppression minority group. In his plea, Mistry also alleged that the Tata group had the company’s articles of association to undermine the board of directors of Tata Sons. In its 2017 judgment, the NCLT upheld Mistry’s removal from his duties as executive chairman and director and observed that simply because the Tata Sons board of directors had held a board meeting on short notice or included the item’s agenda (which removed Mistry from her post at the top) at the last minute, this could not qualify as a fraud. Of course, the impeachment of Cyrus would have burned the hearts not only of Mr. Cyrus but also of the other holders of the shareholders of the petitioners, but that cannot ipso facto become a grievance, had estimated the NCLT. In December 2019, NCLAT reinstated Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and Director of the Tata Group of Companies for the remainder of his term. He also called Tata Group’s decision to switch from a limited company to a private one harmful and oppressive to minority members and depositors and, therefore, illegal.

