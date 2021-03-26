Cboe Exchange Expands Global Presence With Chi-X Acquisition

Subscribe Be the first with the news that moves the market

Cboe Global Markets Seeks To Break Into Asia-Pacific Region With Acquisition Of Equity Trading Platforms In Australia And Japan

Chi-X generated $ 26 million in revenue last year and is purchased from investment firm JC Flowers & Co

The deal would allow Cboe to offer a global service to large investors who want to buy and sell large chunks of stocks.

Chi-X is Australia’s second largest stock exchange with 18.4% market share

Competition in financial market data intensifies following recent merger of London Stock Exchange Group and Refinitiv, as well as proposed merger of S&P and IHS Markit Cboe Global Markets is seeking to break into the Asia-Pacific region with the acquisition of equity trading platforms in Australia and Japan. Chicago-based Cboe, with a strong foothold in North America and Europe, said the takeover of Chi-X Asia Pacific, along with a recent takeover of U.S. and European block trader BIDS, would offer a global service to large investors who want it. to buy and sell large chunks of stocks. The exchange is buying Chi-X, which generated $ 26 million in revenue last year, from investment firm JC Flowers & Co with cash on hand and existing credit agreements. The deal’s value, however, has not been announced, but is expected to close in the second or third quarter of this year. Chi-X is Australia’s second largest stock exchange, behind ASX, with an 18.4% market share. “With just one deal, we are able to penetrate the two remaining competitive markets in the world and create a truly global trading network,” David Howson, president of Cboe Europe, told Reuters. Competition in financial market data is intensifying following the recent merger of London Stock Exchange Group and Refinitiv, as well as the proposed merger of S&P and IHS Markit, which would make them the second and third players, respectively. the most important behind Bloomberg. Additionally, the ASX suffered a major outage last year that triggered scrutiny by regulators and highlighted the need for increased competition in the market. “For us now, we are truly global, that was our stated goal of our business strategy,” Howsen added. “It’s a very solid place for us.”

