Garden Party Plans Help Increase UK Retail Sales





LONDON (Reuters) – UK retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of a partial easing of coronavirus restrictions that will allow people to meet in gardens from next week. FILE PHOTO: Customers browse plants at Lydstep Nurseries and Garden Center in Lydstep, Britain March 22, 2021. REUTERS / Rebecca Naden Sales volumes rose 2.1% from January – according to a Reuters poll of economists – after falling more than 8% in January when England returned to a lockout and the rest of the UK was also subject to severe restrictions. Retail sales were down 3.7% from February 2020, before the pandemic hit most Western economies, with many non-essential retailers still closed as authorities tightly control social distancing rules. Many retailers have rushed to improve or launch their online shopping operations over the past year. The Bureau of National Statistics said the share of purchases made online stood at an all-time high of 36.1 percent. The Bank of England says the extent to which households spend the savings they have accumulated while being stuck at home will determine the speed of Britain’s recovery after its deepest economic shock in more than three centuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to allow groups of up to six people to meet in the gardens from March 29, while non-essential retailers are expected to reopen on April 12. A Confederation of British Industry survey on Thursday showed retailers suffered another tough month in March, but sales expectations for the coming month turned positive for the first time since December 2019. The ONS said February’s recovery from January, when sales fell 8.2% per month, was aided by an increase in purchases at low-budget department stores that were allowed to stay open because that they were selling food. Housewares also fared well, with comments suggesting spending on home improvement and outdoor products boosted sales as consumers braced for an easing of lockdown restrictions, the statistician said. ONS Jonathan Athow. However, clothing stores continue to struggle with sales down more than half of their pre-pandemic level. Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; edited by Guy Faulconbridge

