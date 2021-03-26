TELUS announces C $ 1.3 billion equity offering Toronto Stock Exchange: T

Proceeds will be used to strategically advance transformational capital investments in broadband connectivity, including fiber and 5G, improving our industry best customer experience, leading networks and competitive position.

Acceleration of investments to generate significant cash flow benefits through reduced capital spending from 2023, combined with increased revenue and EBITDA growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS Corporation (TELUS, the Company or us) (TSX-T, NYSE-TU) today announced that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of tenants farms led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, and with BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc. as joint bookkeepers (collectively, the Underwriters), under which the Underwriters Firms have agreed to purchase from TELUS, on a bought deal basis, and sell to the public 51,300,000 common shares of TELUS (the common shares) at a price of C $ 25.35 per common share (the price of ‘offering) for gross proceeds of approximately C $ 1.3 billion (the Offering).

TELUS has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days after the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 7,695,000 common shares at the offering price. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross size of the offering would increase to approximately C $ 1.5 billion.

TELUS intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and, primarily, to take advantage of a unique strategic opportunity to accelerate its broadband capital investment program, including the substantial advancement of the construction of the TELUS PureFibre infrastructure in Alberta, British Columbia and Eastern Quebec, as well as an accelerated deployment of the Companys national 5G network.

The company predicts that approximately C $ 500 million to C $ 750 million of accelerated capital investments will be allocated in 2021, beyond its previous target of C $ 2.75 billion, depending on its ability to increase its resources and its suppliers. The balance of approximately C $ 750 million to C $ 1 billion is expected to be carried over to 2022, in addition to TELUS ‘forecast annual capital spending of C $ 2.75 billion for next year. Investing in a position of strength and leadership, this accelerated broadband expansion program will dramatically improve TELUS fiber construction in key markets in British Columbia, Alberta and Eastern Quebec, as well as advanced investments related to expanding our 5G footprint, including network readiness for Specter 5G and system upgrades.

These transformational investments are expected to significantly strengthen TELUS ‘leadership and competitive position in customer experience, enabling up to 225,000 additional rural and urban premises through its fiber optic technology, and improving the speed and coverage of its wireless network. leading wire thanks to the accelerated implementation of 5G. These generational investments are expected to drive customer growth and the achievement of accelerated operational efficiency, including advancing its copper decommissioning plans.

These investments will also translate into positive cash flow benefits as TELUS completes construction on an accelerated basis, including a faster than expected reduction in capital expenditures in subsequent years. With the planned completion of the intensified broadband construction in 2022, we forecast that normal annual capital expenditures, excluding spectrum purchases, will decrease by at least C $ 250 million, to around $ 2 million. C $ 5 billion or less, as of 2023.

TELUS expects this accelerated and opportunistic broadband program to significantly support high revenue growth and improved efficiency gains, which will lead to increased EBITDA in the years to come. TELUS revises its annual consolidated forecast to reflect the use of the proceeds of this offering and will update it, if necessary, with the release of its first quarter 2021 results on May 7, 2021.

With respect to the Offering, a prospectus supplement (the Prospectus Supplement) to the Companys Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus (the Base Prospectus) dated May 13, 2020 will be filed in Canada with applicable securities regulatory authorities, as well as ” in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Companys United States Registration Statement on Form F-10 which came into effect on May 13, 2020.

Completion of the offering is subject to customary conditions and receipt of all necessary stock exchange approvals, including TSX and NYSE approvals. The closing is expected to take place on or around March 31, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Prospective investors should read the Base Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein before investing in the Common Shares. These documents can be viewed free of charge by visiting SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov. Otherwise, TELUS, any underwriter or dealer participating in the offering will make arrangements to send the prospectus to you or you can request it in Canada from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., 180 Wellington Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 0C2 , Attn .: Distribution Center, Phone: (416) 842-5349, Email: [email protected] or CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 by phone at 1-416-956-6378 or by Email at [email protected], or in the US from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, at attention from Equity Syndicate, Phone: 877-822-4089, Email: [email protected] or CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 by phone 1-416-956-6378 or by email to [email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements about events and TELUS ‘future plans that are forward-looking, including the anticipated benefits and effectiveness of the accelerated investments in fiber and 5G, the timing of the accelerated investment program in 2021 and completion by the end of 2022., plans to decrease future annual capital spending, including expected growth in cash flow, revenues and EBITDA resulting from the accelerated investments, the date of anticipated closing of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option granted to the Underwriters and the amount and intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and forecasts and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The timing and closing of the aforementioned offer is subject to customary closing conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause actual performance and future events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this press release is subject to the disclaimer and the conditions and risk factors set forth in TELUS 2020 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis and other public disclosure documents of TELUS 2020. TELUS and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe TELUS ‘expectations as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

