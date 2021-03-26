Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $ 2.9 billion





LONDON (Reuters) – Aviva has sold its Polish operations to Germanys Allianz for 2.5 billion euros ($ 2.94 billion) in cash, completing a European and Asian asset sale program that began last year, the British insurer announced on Friday. Allianz beat competing bids from Italys Generali and Dutch insurer NN, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Aviva boss Amanda Blanc, who joined the company as CEO in July 2020, has sold assets at a steady pace to focus on the core businesses of life and general insurers in Britain, Canada. and Ireland. Aviva also has joint ventures in China and India. The sale of our Polish business is a great conclusion to the refocusing of our portfolio announced just eight months ago, Mr Blanc said, adding that the sale of the eight companies would generate £ 7.5bn (£ 10.31bn). dollars) of cash. Allianz, which first entered the Polish market in 1997, is Europe’s largest insurer. We are delighted to further strengthen the visibility of the Allianz brand in Central and Eastern Europe and to continue our strategy of successful growth in the region, Allianz CEO Oliver Baete said in a separate statement. Allianz said the deal will make it number two in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of operating profit. It owns several other businesses in the region, including Russia and Ukraine. In Poland, the deal will elevate Allianz to fifth place in gross written premiums, Allianz added. Investors are hoping for exceptional cash gains from Aviva’s sales frenzy. Analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove said Aviva was one of its biggest overweightings in the insurance sector in Britain, citing an interesting history of restitution / restructuring. The sale price in Poland has exceeded analysts’ expectations after the three bidders this week had the opportunity to improve on binding bids submitted on Monday, sources told Reuters. Allianz is also buying Santanders’ minority stake in Aviva Poland, bringing the total value of the transaction to 2.7 billion euros, Aviva said in a statement. Santander will retain a 49% stake in the company’s life and general insurance joint ventures, Aviva added. (1 USD = 0.8490 euros) (1 USD = 0.7274 pounds) Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; edited by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely

