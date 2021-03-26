Saudi stock exchange opens short sale to all investors





LONDON: The UK government has issued 500 million ($ 686.85 million) of Sharia-compliant sovereign bonds seven years since making history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign soukuk. The Treasury said Thursday that 500 million sukuk, the Islamic equivalent of a bond, had been sold to investors based in the UK and major centers of Islamic finance in the Middle East and Asia. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: We have set ambitious plans to make the UK the most open and dynamic financial center in the world. By launching our second sovereign sukuk, we are consolidating the UK’s position as the world’s leading center for Islamic finance outside of the Islamic world. He added: The strong investor demand for this sukuk means that we have secured a good price for the taxpayer and will help us to develop our relationship with Islamic economies around the world. The Treasury said the issue has attracted high-quality global demand, with orders totaling more than $ 625 million. Britain has long held a strong position in the world of Islamic finance. In 2014, it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign soukuk, worth 200 million. Thursday’s sukuk show highlights London’s role as a world leader in Islamic finance. The UK has always been a strong supporter of the industry and had a long and committed history in the 1980s, Samina Akram, managing director of Islamic finance firm Samak Ethical Finance, told Arab News. The fact that British governments have chosen the timing of the sukuk announcement in a difficult economic climate further shows the seriousness of their commitment, she added. Investors placed 2.3 billion orders for the first UK sovereign sukuk issued in June 2014, 11 times the amount offered. I have no doubts that today’s show will also attract growing demand. Bashar Al-Natoor, head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, told Arab News that the $ 500 million issue was also a strategic move that was not entirely aimed at plugging governments that inflate coronavirus-induced debt . He said: They don’t do it as a fundraising tool. They have other goals in mind: they want to maintain their status as the western hub of Islamic finance, including the sukuk. London is one of the biggest hubs for issuing sukuk, and it’s more important around this time due to Brexit. He added: Other countries, like Ireland and Luxembourg, are eyeing the status of Islamic financial center in the western world, the UK is looking at it that way. Competition between these sites is already underway, Al-Natoor said. Ireland is already working on its Islamic finance offer and Luxembourg has a very advanced infrastructure, mainly towards the management of Islamic funds. You have these two that are visible in Islamic finance, he added. The UK has a head start in this area, but is there any competition? I think there is. With this second sovereign sukuk offering, Al-Natoor said, they are testing the waters of the market. He predicted that the government would closely assess the success of this offer, and he could dictate whether or not the sukuk plays a bigger role in the future of UK finances. It’s definitely a development to watch, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos