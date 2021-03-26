UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports 136% Revenue Growth in 2020 | News

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a company listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm focused on global investors, released its first annual profit and made plans for further international expansion over the next few years after gaining popularity in Singapore.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 136.5% to US $ 47.2 million, compared to a turnover of US $ 20.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. UP Fintech generated US $ 10.3 million of non-GAAP fourth quarter net income, approximately 29 times higher US $ 0.3 million the company said during the same quarter of last year. For the full year, the company reported revenue of US $ 138.5 million, US $ 77.6 million including commission income. Commission revenue was supported by an increase in the company’s user base and business activity. The non-GAAP net profit for the year is US $ 22.3 million, compared to a loss of US $ 1.8 million in 2019.

Total account balance increased by US $ 5 billion in the fourth trimester and reached US $ 16.0 billion, an increase of 215.9% since the end of 2019. The firm added 44,000 funded accounts in the fourth quarter, 3.9 times the number of new funded accounts in the same quarter of last year; the total number of funded accounts more than doubled in 2020.

“We again recorded significant increases in accounts receivable and assets, supported by strong demand for online financial services and an increase in trading activity in the equity market,” said Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech. “With a diversified set of licenses, our internationalization strategy continues to progress well and is now a new engine of our growth. During the quarter, we participated in eight IPOs, of which we subscribed three. For the entire year, we participated in 26 IPOs in the United States. Chinese companies and served as an underwriter in 14 of them. Our leading position in underwriting for Chinese issuers of ADR in the United States continued to generate significant benefits as it led to increased IPO subscriptions for our retail clients. We also added 35 ESOP Clients in the fourth quarter for a cumulative total of 124 clients. Although we only started our ESOP business two years earlier, we have been able to gain substantial market share through the improved user experience of our system. “

The company’s flagship trading app, Tiger Trade, has formed a closed-loop platform for trading, social media and financial media. By adding more investment tools and products such as the gray market for Hong Kong IPOs, the company continues to build brand awareness and the loyalty of its retail clients.

“We are excited about the coming year as we will continue to leverage our technological capabilities to create an integrated trading platform for global clients with a comprehensive product offering,” Wu added.

