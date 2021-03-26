New Rosslare-Pembroke Dock ferry to be fastest of its kind

Irish Ferries have announced the addition of the Blue Star 1 roller passenger ferry to their service from Rosslare to Pembroke Dock. It will be the fastest passenger ship of its kind on the route.

The vessel is chartered by the Attica group and delivery is scheduled for early April.

Blue Star 1 was built in 2000 by the Van der Giessen shipyard of Noord in the Netherlands, the same shipyard that built in 1997 Irish Ferries Isle of Inishmore, which currently serves the Rosslare-Pembroke Dock route.

The Blue Star 1 has the capacity to carry up to 1,500 passengers, 100 freight vehicles and up to 700 cars depending on freight volume.

The ship offers a host of facilities including 192 cabins for freight / passenger drivers, self-service restaurant, cafe / bar, club class lounge, onboard duty free shop, children’s playground children and spacious outdoor decks.

The tripling of the number of cabins will facilitate more single occupancy cabins for freight drivers.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director of Irish Ferries, said: We are very pleased to add a quality vessel of the versatile Blue Star 1 caliber to the Irish Ferries fleet.

This ship will be the fastest traveling passenger vessel between Great Britain and Ireland, which will help to ensure the integrity of the schedules.

The introduction of this vessel underscores our commitment to the Rosslare-Pembroke route, the main shipping lane between Ireland and South Wales.

It also underscores our commitment to the significant contribution this route makes to facilitating trade for exporters and importers as well as facilitating essential movements of passengers and future tourists as the country reopens afterwards. Covid-19.

In addition, Irish Ferries, a subsidiary of Irish Continental Group, announced a new service on the Dover-Calais route.

The service is expected to start in June 2021, with the transfer from Inishmore Island to the route. Additional capacities will be added in the coming months.

The company added that it was intended to offer services to passengers on the road, but that the initial level of passenger services offered will depend on the relaxation of travel restrictions from Covid-19.

We are very excited to launch our services on the cheapest short sea ferry in the world and we believe we will be able to offer more choice to customers in the years to come, said Irish Ferries.

As part of our commitment to move freight to and from the Island of Ireland to the UK and Europe, this additional capacity on the Dover-Calais route will significantly boost capacity and reliability of the land bridge for exporters and importers.

Carriers will now have an operator offering an inclusive service on the Dublin-Holyhead, Rosslare-Pembroke and Dover-Calais routes.

This will make it easier, cheaper and faster for exporters and importers to access our European markets through the Common Transit Convention.

Port of Dover Managing Director Doug Bannister said: We are delighted to welcome Irish Ferries to Dover.

This announcement gives the millions of customers across the UK and the Republic of Ireland who appreciate the inherent advantages of the shortest sea crossing to Europe, the prospect of even more choice.

We believe the inclusive land bridge product will be popular with Irish exporters and strengthen the just-in-time supply chain in the European Union.

This is a clear signal of market confidence in the Dover route and will complement the resilient services currently provided.

We wish Irish Ferries every success and look forward to having them on the road this summer and working together as part of the Dover team to build the future success of the Short Strait.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, chairman of the port of Calais, said the start of the service underlines the strategic position of the port of Calais in trade between Ireland, the UK and the continent.

This is a clear sign of confidence a few weeks before the opening of the new port of Calais, he added.