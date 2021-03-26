Asda Top Court Loss Paves The Way For Equal Pay Case For Women





Photographer: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg Photographer: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg Asda Group Ltd., one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, has lost a court ruling in an ongoing equal pay dispute, paving the way for female workers to earn the same pay as men. The UK Supreme Court ruled that the wages earned by women who work in grocery stores can be compared to those of men who work primarily in warehouses. It is the biggest claim for equal pay in the private sector and could result in a heavy bill for the supermarket, as well as litigation against competitors such as Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc. More than 40,000 women have joined the lawsuit and could each be eligible for around 10,000 pounds ($ 13,730) in back pay, their lawyers said. It’s unclear whether it will be its former owner Walmart Inc. or its new owners, entrepreneurs Zuber and Mohsin Issa, who will have to take the note. “It would be difficult to underestimate the importance of this judgment which will send shockwaves far beyond Asda,” said labor lawyer Anne Pritam, who was not involved in the case. The case will now be referred to a specialized labor court, where a judge will determine whether the roles are of equal value and whether the pay gap is the result of gender discrimination. It will probably take several more years for the overall case to be determined. Asda said its employees are paid equal pay, whether men or women, but it is not fair to compare store workers to distribution staff. “Retail and distribution are very different industries with their own skills and rates of pay,” the company said in a statement. Leigh Day’s attorney, Lauren Lougheed, who led the store employee case, said they had “passed such a big hurdle in their fight for equal pay.” More than Equality “It’s our hope that Asda will now stop dragging its heels and pay its staff what they are worth, ”she said. The decision is a “watershed moment” for the retail industry, many of which face similar lawsuits from its workers, including grocers like Wm Morrison Supermarkets Pl, Co-Operative Group Ltd. and retailers like Next Plc. Leigh Day said if companies lose their claims, they could face £ 8 billion in compensation from its employees. “As tens of thousands of workers in workshops celebrate today, major retailers will fear the battle for equal pay will take another step towards a multibillion pound hole in their coffers depleted by Covid” , said Pritam. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

