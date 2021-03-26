Why Chinas New Tech Exchange worries regulators

1. What is the STAR market?

This is where rising star companies cluster together, according to its website. Part of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it has a streamlined system whereby tech companies and startups face less red tape to get the sign for the sale of shares. The changes aim to reduce the wait time for approval to three months, compared to perhaps years at other storage sites in China. The new board also removed limits on pricing for initial public offerings and removed caps on day one trading earnings. To deter fraud, regulators have asked sponsoring brokerage firms to invest in the companies and lock in their capital for a set period of time. While unprofitable companies are allowed to get on the list, they must meet minimum requirements for market value, revenue, research and development, or cash flow.

Market watchers interpreted it as a gift to Shanghai from President Xi Jinping, who announced the plan in 2018, in line with his broader goal of strengthening the city’s status as a global financial center. It is also seen as an effort to stem the exodus of tech listings from the mainland, especially as the Hong Kong stock exchange is opening its doors more widely to these companies and the kind of double-class listings that many of them. they prefer. This offers the government another way to engage investors in Xis’ goal of defending Chinese leadership in the tech sector, and another option for Chinese companies as the United States moves forward with new rules that may make it more difficult for some to register in New York.

3. What was the response?

Trading started with 25 companies on July 22, 2019 and was so frantic that stock prices rose an average of 140% that day. At the end of March 2021, more than 240 companies were listed with a combined market capitalization of 3.17 trillion yuan ($ 486 billion), mostly small and medium enterprises. Some IPOs have worked well; The minimum wage jumped more than 200% when it debuted in July 2020, a month later CanSino Biologics Inc. initially increased by 127%. That same year, the relaxed rules were extended to the ChiNext Exchange in Shenzhen, which has more than 760 members, most of them small tech companies with a track record of profitability at the time of listing.

The high valuations could be due to the herd behavior of Chinese retail (personal) investors, who tend to rush to the next big theme, as well as so-called unicorns due to their relative scarcity. Most of the STAR card listings are in hot industries including semiconductors and healthcare. It also shows what happens when IPOs have no cap on valuations and new stocks have no limits on price movements for the first five days. Meanwhile, a rising tide lifts all boats as central bank-fed liquidity led to a large market rally, with many retail investors diverting bank savings and fixed-income investments to stocks. The country has seen some of the biggest stock bubbles in the world in recent years, repeatedly testing the ability of governments to manage the market.

Not exactly. The tide has turned for Chinese equities this year, as concerns about tightening monetary policy have replaced optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery. Chinese regulators are now looking to ward off some of the more mediocre companies that have rushed to take advantage of lax surveillance and high valuations to raise funds. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in March that it was considering tougher rules that would require companies to prove their technological skills to qualify. The plans of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. have already encountered a problem because of this. Of the 84 companies that withdrew mainland IPO applications in the first quarter of 2021, the most since 2018, 28 of them were targeting the STAR market, 48 for ChiNext, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The changes would also raise the bar for fintech companies like Ant, which was forced to suspend its listing in November after the Chinese government suddenly imposed new rules on its consumer lending business – as part of the move. broader control of the country’s tech giants. The Xis administration was particularly concerned with eradicating systemic risks – such as unsupervised growth in consumer debt – in part to ensure financial stability and Communist Party dominance.

Some analysts believe the large number of tech startups in China will maintain demand for STAR consulting. The combined revenue of the 148,600 tech companies in Beijing’s Haidian District is expected to exceed 2 trillion yuan ($ 306 billion) last year, according to Minsheng Securities Co. accounting firm Deloitte forecast that 150 to 180 shares will be added to the STAR marketplace. in 2021, raising about 300 billion yuan.

8. How were tech stocks traded?

Aside from ChiNext, there is the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, or NEEQ, in Beijing. The NEEQ sets its rating bar much lower than the ChiNext, without any requirement for profitability, for example. It is China’s largest over-the-counter market with over 9,000 companies, but the turnover is minimal. Retail investors must have at least 5 million yuan in securities assets to participate.

9. What happened to the last big thing, CDRs?