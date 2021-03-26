Market Snapshot: Sensex and Nifty End Two-Day Loss Streak, Increase Over 1%; today’s best winners and losers





The 30-stock Sensex BSE surged 568.38 points or 1.17% to close at 49,008.50 while the wider Nifty 50 closed the day higher at 14,507.30, up 182.40 points or 1.27%.

NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex gained more than one percent on Friday, breaking the two-day losing streak. The BSE Sensex closed above the 49,000 mark while the NSE Nifty stabilized above 14,500. Bombay Stock Exchange BSE Sensex jumped 568.38 points or 1.17% to close at 49,008.50. The top five winners included Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto. While there were only four worst performances including PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Maruti Suzuki. Top BSE Sensex Winners: Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company gained 4.38 percent to close at Rs 9,456.65. Asian paintings: The company’s shares ended at Rs 2,504.55 with a rise of 4.28 percent. Titan: The share was up 4.06 percent to end at Rs 1,509.45. Hindustan Unilever:The share rose 3.45 percent to close at Rs 2,315.00. Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company gained 2.82 percent to close at Rs 3,600.75. Main losers from BSE Sensex: PowerGrid: The shares fell 0.97 percent to end below Rs 214.60. IndusInd Bank: A 0.58 percent drop was seen in the bank’s stock prices to end at Rs 952.70. ITC: The company’s shares plunged 0.17% to end at Rs 210.90. Maruti Suzuki: The shares closed at Rs 6,785.25 witnessing a decline of 0.01 percent. National Stock Exchange (NSE) In the NSE, the Clever 50 closed the day higher at 14,507.30, up 182.40 points or 1.27%. All Nifty sector indices also had a positive end on Friday. March 26. Nifty FMCG closed at 33,818.45 up 605.30 points or 1.82% followed by the Nifty IT index which gained 148.00 points or 0.59% to close at 25,385.10, Nifty Auto surged 120.15 points or 1.24% to settle the day at 9,771.50 and Nifty Pharma which gained 0.56 percent or 66.40 points to end at 11,883.20. Top winners on NSE Nifty: Tata steel: The company’s share price jumped 5.89% to close at Rs 765.75. Bajaj Finserv: It rose 4.45% to close at Rs 9,460.20. Titan: A 3.99 percent gain was seen by the company to end the day at Rs 1,508.70. Tata Engines: The company’s shares closed at Rs 296.90 with a gain of 3.97 percent. Asian paintings: A 3.96 percent jump was seen in the company’s stock price which closed at Rs 2,497.40. Top Losers on NSE Nifty: PowerGrid: The company’s shares fell 1.39 percent to stabilize at Rs 213.40. UPL: A drop of 1.28 percent was seen in stock prices which closed at Rs 588.00. Eicher Engines: The shares trailed 0.84 percent to end at Rs 2,558.90. ITC: The company’s shares closed at Rs 210.90, recording a decline of 0.33%. IndusInd Bank: The bank’s shares lost 0.19% to settle the day at Rs 935.95.

