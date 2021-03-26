Mobi724 announces listing of its shares on the Santiago stock exchange

TipRanks

A strong insider buy could indicate a bottom in these 2 stocks

Every investor knows that the path to profit is to buy low and sell high. It is a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is to recognize when the stock is low enough to buy. The best time to buy is when the stock hits low; this will maximize returns when the stock price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues that investors can use to find the lowest price; today take a good look at insider buying trends. Insiders, corporate officers, board members and others in the know don’t just run companies, they know the details. Legally, they’re not supposed to share this knowledge, or openly discuss it, and government regulators’ disclosure rules help keep insiders honest. However, their honest stock trading can be very informative. These are the people who have the most in-depth knowledge of certain stocks. So when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we used the TipRanks Insiders Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks that have recently fallen in price and that decline coincided with informative insider buy transactions. Let’s take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Getting off to a good start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Intercept Pharma is working on the development of treatments for several chronic and serious liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s main compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as a bile acid analogue CDCA and may play a role in the treatment of liver disease via the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval from the US and European FDA for its use in the treatment of PBC. Intercept has undergone significant changes in recent months. First, the company has experienced a churn in senior management. Effective January 1, the company’s chief executive, Jerome Durso, took over as CEO, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced he would step down on March 26. His post will be filled by interim Rocco Venezia. measured. On the business side, the company released 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in OCA’s global sales. Fourth-quarter net sales reached $ 83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and full-year sales increased 25% year-on-year to 312.7 millions of dollars. The company gave a guidance between $ 325 million and $ 355 million for OCA net sales in 2021. On a negative note, the fourth quarter net EPS loss was worse than expected, standing at $ 1.58 against an expected loss of $ 1.47. And, while OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also lower than expected. After the results were released, the stock fell 19%. This loss came in addition to 9 difficult months for Intercept. The stock is down about 74% during this time. The string of losses began last June, when the FDA rejected an OCA application for approval to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. The OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to support further applications for approval by the end of this year. There are currently no drugs available for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept predicts the market could reach $ 5 billion in annual sales. Regarding insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju of the board of directors purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost is $ 5.02 million, and Akkarjus’ stake in the company is now worth $ 13.95 million. Looking to the future, Liana Moussatos of Wedbush remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst credits ICPT with an outperformance (i.e. a buy), and its price target of $ 88 implies an impressive rise of 331% over the next 12 months. (To see Moussatos’ palmares, click here) We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA / NASH NDA to the FDA by YE: 21. Therefore, we have pushed back our US launch date for OCA / NASH from 07/15/2022 to 02/15/2023. to allow sufficient time to meet FDA requirements and end-use products. We reduced our estimated population of treatable PBC from around 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA / PBC tag changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC, Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; The body of Wall Streets analysts is clearly divided on this headline, as the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews shows. These include 6 buy, 7 take, and 1 sell, making the consensus rating a moderate buy. The shares are priced at $ 20.40 and the average price target of $ 43.33 suggests a 112% rise from that level. (See ICPT stock market analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, well move on to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and excess line insurance products. These are policies that customers take out to protect themselves against excessive risk or too high a risk for their usual insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high risk insurance products and retains control of its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant revenue and profit growth over the past year. Top of the line, 4Q20 revenue increased 51% to $ 139.33 million, and EPS, to $ 1.65 per share based on net income of $ 38.2 million, increased by 109% over the previous year. For the full year, Kinsales revenue reached $ 459.88 million, a 45% year-over-year gain. EPS for the full year fell from $ 2.86 in 2019 to $ 3.87 in 2020, a year-over-year gain of 35%. Sales and revenue gains were driven by increases in all of the company’s major business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income and operating return on equity. The company ended 2020 with $ 1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the good results reported, KNSL shares are down in the past three months . Shares peaked in mid-December and have lost 35% since then. The decline in the share price did not deter Steven Bensinger of the company’s board of directors from increasing his stake. On March 10, Bensinger purchased two tranches of shares totaling 3,500 shares, paying $ 607,000. This brings his full stake in the company to over 30,000 shares, valued at over $ 5.3 million. Wall Street loves this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, who covers the company for Compass Point, presents a solid bull case. We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. Growth in E&S premiums remains strong (46% over one year) and underwriting is highly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio … KNSL also claims a technological advantage on expenses compared to its peers which should lead to additional redundancy of reserves. KNSL is making inroads into the insuretech space, while acting with caution as this new paradigm unfolds, Alexander said. Alexander rates the stock at a buy and sets a price target of $ 225 which indicates a margin of progress of 39% in the coming year. (To look at Alexanders’ track record, click here) Strong results in a traditional financial sector like insurance will always get a boost on Wall Street, so it’s no surprise that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent comments. The stock has an average price target of $ 235, for upside potential of 45% from the current stock price of $ 161.94. (See KNSL Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.