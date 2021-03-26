British Airways now offers a first-class dining experience at home





Airline passengers who miss the culinary delights of a first-class meal can do so from home thanks to a new partnership. British Airways has teamed up with its premium dining partner DO&CO and Feast Box, a recipe box provider, to create a limited edition home cooked meal kit that reflects the first class dining experience in the cabin. Customers can choose vegetarian, fish and meat dishes from their kit. They will receive all the ingredients used in the first class

cabin – to cook the meal at home, with a recipe sheet and an information card in the form of a passport. Meal kits are delivered directly to customers’ doors. Each will cost from $ 80 and serve two people. Feast Box is offering anyone embarking on British Airways’ first dining experience a free box from their regular, internationally inspired menu. Customers will also receive a 10% discount voucher on a British Airways flight. Hamish McVey, Head of Brands and Marketing at British Airways, said: We hope this exclusive first experience will allow our customers who miss flying to enjoy an incredible dining experience at home. “British Airways, Feast Box and DO&CO take great pride in providing top quality international cuisine, and while it may seem a little different to be delivered to a customer’s doorstep rather than 38,000 feet away , we hope it will be just as exciting. Robert Williams, Managing Director of DO&CO UK, said: Working on that first dining experience was a fun way to bring some of what we usually do in the sky with British Airways to people’s homes and we have can’t wait for them to take advantage of it. An example menu is below: Loch Fyne Smoked Salmon Timbale with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Slow Cooked British Beef Cheeks with Jalapeño Potato Gratin, Tender Broccoli and Chimichurri

Selection of cheeses Caws Golden cenarth, Snowdonia Black Bomber Cheddar, Harrogate blue and Kidderton ash chutney with chutney

Dark chocolate and orange liqueur bread and butter pudding with vanilla sauce When seasonally permitting, food is sourced from the UK and Ireland, including smoked salmon from Loch Fyne in Scotland and beef cheeks from heritage British breeds. Further details are available here.







