



Peter Ma, Chairman of Ping An Group, said that the strategic cooperation established between Ping An Group and SZSE at the beginning of From China The 14th National Five-Year Plan is of paramount importance. Strategic cooperation is an important step for Ping An to implement its “finance + technology” and “finance + ecosystem” strategies, working with SZSE to build a digital ecosystem in the capital market.

Jessica tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group, said she believes technology will play a vital role in developing an influential ecosystem in the global capital market. This cooperation between Ping An and SZSE will support innovation and development of fintech in the capital market, she said. Ye Wangchun, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said: “Based on this cooperation, OneConnect will fully demonstrate its functions as a market platform and its ability to lead the technology development of the financial sector by supporting SZSE in building an open and collaborative digital system for industry. “ As a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions China, OneConnect had served nearly 700 banks and over 100 insurance companies by the end of December 2020. Ping An Group also signed a strategic fintech cooperation agreement with the HKEX group in September 2019, with OneConnect in the lead on behalf of the group. The two parties continue to work together in the field of fintech. SZSE is a national securities trading platform approved by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Serving the real economy and supporting the national strategy, the SZSE strives to build an innovative capital center and a world-class stock exchange. SZSE attaches great importance to fintech innovations and applications in the capital market. It promotes the development and progress of fintech in the service of the real economy. About Ping An Group Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An”) is a global technology-driven retail financial services group. With more than 218 million retail customers and 598 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two core business areas, “pan financial assets” and “pan healthcare”, covering the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and ecosystems; in financial services, healthcare, automotive services and smart city services. Our “finance + technology” and “finance + ecosystem” transformation strategies aim to provide customers and Internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As From China As the first joint-stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to the highest standards in corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2020, Ping An ranked 7the in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21stst in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38e in the WPP 2020 Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM List of the 100 most valuable global brands. For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn – PING ONE. SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Related links www.pingan.cn

