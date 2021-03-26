10-year yield cuts gain after data shows subdued inflation

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield last traded up 4 basis points to 1.662%. The rate jumped 6 basis points earlier. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bill rose to 2.394%. Yields move inversely with prices.

The 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest on Friday as the latest inflation data showed tame price pressures.

On the inflation front, the basic personal consumption expenditure price index, which eliminates food and energy price volatility, rose 0.1% month over month , corresponding to the expectations of economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Year over year, the gauge climbed 1.4%, slightly less than an estimate of 1.5%.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, fell 1.0% last month after rebounding 3.4% in January, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Personal income fell 7.1% after jumping 10.1% in January. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.7% drop in consumer spending in February and a 7.3% drop in income.

The rise in bond yields came after an auction of 7-year bills showed a lower appetite for longer-term debt. Thursday’s $ 62 billion 7-year T-bill auction outperformed demand in a sale last month, but was still weak, according to a Reuters report.

Yields were also higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank would eventually cancel support for the economy.

“As we make substantial progress towards our goals, we will gradually reduce the amount of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities that we have purchased,” Powell told NPR’s “Morning Edition”.

Last week, Powell suggested the central bank would let inflation accelerate if it helped achieve inclusive full employment. Recent inflation concerns have pushed bond yields higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield surpassing 1.7% last week.

Data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed that the number of unemployment claims filed last week also fell below 700,000 for the period since the start of the coronavirus pandemic just over a year ago. .

Discussing whether Treasury yields could rise further, Christian Keller, head of economic research at Barclays, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday that bond yields “have already moved a lot.”

“A lot of this has actually been due to actual returns, so there is an expectation for better growth going forward, so in principle we think that’s a good thing,” he said. -he declares.

Keller explained that he expected to see “a lot” of inflation in the coming months, but that it would be “mostly a transitory phenomenon”.