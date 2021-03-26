Razor Labs Becomes First AI Company On The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange After Completing IPO And Raising $ 36 Million





TEL AVIV, Israel – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Razor Labs (https://www.razor-labs.com/) (ticker: TASE: RZR), the leading developer of artificial intelligence solutions for industrial manufacturing processes, announces the successful conclusion of its initial public offering, making it the first artificial intelligence (AI) company to go public on the Israeli stock exchange. The IPO process was led by Discount Capital Underwriting. Razor Labs transforms industrial machines into smart devices, giving manufacturers across a wide range of industries a more cost-effective way to manage their supply chains. Founded in 2016, Razor Labs develops neural networks that use deep learning-based optimization for business processes. The founding team of the company is led by serial entrepreneur Raz Roditi, who serves as CEO; CTO Michael Zolotov, an expert in deep learning algorithms with extensive experience in AI research and development; and Ido Rozenberg, AI expert, researcher and developer of complex AI systems, and former commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) 8200 Intelligence Corps unit. The three founders have just been selected for Forbes Annual list of 30 under 30 in Israel. The company’s flagship product, DataMind AI, turns heavy industrial machinery into smart devices and operates as SaaS in the cloud. The product integrates with remote machine sensors, identifying and predicting malfunctions as well as optimizing manufacturing processes, achieving results of precision and comprehension even beyond human intelligence. By eliminating the need to invest in additional parts, DataMind AI identifies patterns hidden in the data in order to predict malfunctions in advance and alert maintenance needs, thereby reducing downtime costs and enabling organizations to repair and maintain the machines at their convenience, before time. Until now, Razor Labs has been running in bootstrap mode, generating revenue through sales and without third-party investments. Through the process of its IPO in February 2021, the company raised $ 36 million and was traded on day one with a 10% increase and a valuation above $ 151 million (NIS 500 million). Razor Labs is also the first tech company to go public after raising significant income without prior investments. The company is allocating new capital to accelerate its development and expansion plans, accelerating global strategic collaborations, developing R&D activities and maintaining its technological advantage in the field. Based in Tel Aviv and with offices in Australia, Razor Labs is considering global expansion and looking to expand its capabilities in several locations overseas. The decision to take a young startup to be publicly traded instead of VC Founded means taking a trip off the beaten track and leveraging the public’s trust in our vision, says Raz Roditi, co-founder and CEO of Razor Labs. We have started so far and could have continued to do so successfully, but growing demand and market potential called for dramatic expansion, so we decided to take our company public. We are excited to bring our sleek and smart solution to industries around the world. About Razor Labs:



A leader in the AI ​​industry, Razor Labs harnesses AI to make industrial machines smart, giving manufacturers a more cost-effective way to manage their supply chains. The company’s experienced team is working day and night to empower businesses to reap the benefits of the AI ​​revolution. Razor Labs is a trusted AI partner of multinationals, creating visionary breakthroughs with global leaders in many fields, harnessing the spirit of Israeli innovation.

