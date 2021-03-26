Stocks open higher, at the pace of a weekly increase





By Joe Wallace Stocks opened higher on Friday, putting the three major US stock indexes on track for modest weekly gains. The S&P 500 edged up 0.4% after the broad gauge of large-cap stocks broke a two-day losing streak on Thursday. The opening gains pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory for the week. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Stocks have struggled to move in recent sessions. Investors are weighing signals that the U.S. economy is poised for a period of rapid growth amid concerns over rising bond yields and an increase in coronavirus cases that threaten to cripple European economies. Higher yields have posed a particular problem for stocks of tech companies, challenging their current valuations as much of their earnings will not materialize for some time. The stronger dollar, signs of a growing strategic rivalry between the United States and China, strained global supply chains and the prospect of rising inflation have also disrupted the stock market, according to the reports. investors. “In general things look pretty good, but it’s a very volatile environment,” said Suzanne Hutchins, Head of Real Return Investments at Newton Investment Management. “There is a lot of indigestion in the market, but I don’t think it necessarily involves the direction of travel.” Ms Hutchins said she expects a booming US economy to fuel further gains for stocks. U.S. household spending fell 1% during a cold spell in parts of the country in February, according to Commerce Department data. Personal income fell 7.1%. In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.678% from 1.614% on Thursday. It was as low as 0.915% at the start of January. Yields rise when bond prices fall. “We’ve had a massive move in 10-year yields since the start of the year,” Ms. Hutchins said. “Right now, the market is digesting this movement.” She believes 10-year yields can reach 2% without causing serious difficulties for stocks. Treasury prices could recover some of the ground lost this week in part because pension funds rebalance their portfolios as the end of the quarter approaches by buying bonds, Hutchins said. Shares of major banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, rose ahead of the bell in New York. The Federal Reserve said Thursday that temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks would end for most lenders after June 30. GameStop’s mad rush continued. Shares of the video game retailer, a favorite among online forum traders, rose 5.4% in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Thursday. Oil prices soared, prolonging a period of volatility for the world’s largest commodity market. Futures prices on Brent, the benchmark in international energy markets, rose 2% to $ 63.10 per barrel. Traders continued to monitor the blockage caused by the grounding of a container ship in the Suez Canal, an artery for crude oil and petroleum products. Members of the shipping industry have warned that a resumption of traffic through the canal could be days or even weeks away. Shares have been dynamic in foreign markets. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6%, led by shares of basic resources and oil and gas companies, which are sensitive to the outlook for the economy. The Shanghai Composite Index of China, the Nikkei 225 of Japan and the Hang Seng of Hong Kong all rose around 1.6% at the close. Write to Joe Wallace at [email protected] (END) Dow Jones News Wire March 26, 2021 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT) Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

