Group Annual Report for 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: KBHL

Copenhagen, March 26, 2021

A billion kroner profit turned into a loss in 2020

For Copenhagen Airport, 2020 has been the worst year since World War II. Passenger numbers fell from 30.3 million to 7.5 million, the lowest since 1970. In the spring of 2020, CPH hit a low of just 424 passengers on April 9. Due to the decrease in passenger numbers, revenue decreased by 71.2% to DKK 1,575.7 million in 2020 and pre-tax profit of around DKK 1.3 billion in 2019 was transformed into a pre-tax loss of DKK 828 million in 2020.

2020 was also a year in which employees, management and owners, in partnership with other CPH stakeholders, came together to weather the storm. Among others, CPH lenders provided DKK 6 billion credit facilities to help CPH through 2020 and gave CPH the platform to restart and rebuild in 2021.

During the year, a united CPH has been prepared to act quickly in an unpredictable reality of ever-changing travel guidelines and testing.

In 2020, CPH took significant action positively impacting performance, including substantial cost reductions of DKK 200 million, and actively used the crisis to simplify and identify new effective solutions. In addition, planned investments have been reduced by around DKK 800 million. In addition, CPH has implemented organizational adjustments to the expected level of activity for the foreseeable future. The adjustments will reduce annual operating costs by around DKK 500 million.

As a socially critical infrastructure and Denmark’s gateway to the world, CPH couldn’t just stop and wait for better times. CPH had to remain open for the very limited passenger traffic that remained, and in particular for large air freight. This means that the expenses have greatly exceeded the revenues.

Collaboration to save jobs

Excellent collaboration with the authorities and the government has brought flexibility to the salary compensation system, allowing CPH employees to be rotated or on leave.

Overall, CPH received DKK 348 million in compensation during the year from the coronavirus. This gave CPH a break to complete essential business adaptations and allowed CPH to protect the jobs of 2,600 employees until the end of August, when CPH had to make the necessary adjustments. first layoffs. At the end of the year, there were 772 fewer full-time positions (FTEs).

Due to the very low level of activity at the airport, the CPH and the unions worked together, among other things, on skills development and the division of labor. The joint effort and excellent collaboration enabled CPH to avoid cutting 300 additional jobs.

An estimated 10,000 jobs have been lost in the Danish aviation sector, the majority in the roughly 1,000 companies present in and around Copenhagen Airport. In the summer of 2020, CPH therefore joined forces with unions, SAS, the Danish Ministry of Employment and the Municipality of Trnby to open an employment and counseling center at Copenhagen Airport, which has been a success.

The five inescapable battles of the crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has brought many activities of the Architects of the future airport pending strategy. But the objective remains the same: to create an innovative and scalable airport. During the crisis, the whole organization came together to fight five unavoidable battles:

To ensure a safe, comfortable and positive travel experience for passengers

Preserve teamwork and motivation in the organization

To simplify work processes and reduce bureaucracy for the future

Focus on reducing expenses and minimizing costs

Protect and develop our revenue streams

Fear of getting infected while traveling, complicated and different coronavirus rules in each country, new travel restrictions every Thursday and the prospect of a long period of quarantine all kept 75% of passengers at home in 2020. With the Lets travel with care initiative, in spring and summer, CPH employees have gone all out, face masks, hand sanitizer, plexiglass, extra cleaning and distance markers in the terminals with additional security and service personnel guiding passengers through the airport.

CPH also closed 40% of the terminal area and combined operations to provide passengers with a better experience and airlines, ground agents and authorities with better working conditions.

CPH invests in the future

Before the coronavirus hit, the CPH was investing around DKK 2 billion per year in the development of the airport. The entire investment program has been revisited, in particular the many construction projects. Some were put on hold, while others went ahead because it would have been too costly to stop them.

This was the case, for example, with the second phase of Pier E, whose opening in October marked the end of the largest capacity project in decades. The new terminal features flexible stands and gates, flexible boarding bridges and bus gates, taxiways and a brand new passport control area.

The building is adorned with the brilliant ceiling sculpture by William Soyas, which was donated by the Danish Foundation for the Arts and the Municipality of Kolding. The new Pier E is not only a beautiful and efficient terminal. It has also proven to be particularly well suited for the safe treatment and testing of passengers during the pandemic.

Globally, in 2020, CPH reduced the cost of investments and construction projects by around DKK 800 million.

But CPH always has an eye on the future. In October 2020, CPH and Danish Netcompany founded the Smarter Airports A / S joint venture to develop a new market-leading digital platform for efficient operation of the airports of the future. CPH and Netcompany will together invest up to DKK 200 million in the company. Once the solution is integrated in Copenhagen, the goal is to sell the system to airports around the world and create a new source of revenue for CPH.

Collaboration with airlines and partners

There has been close contact and collaboration between CPH, the airlines and our partners throughout the corona crisis.

Before the crisis, 150 food stores and outlets were open in and around the terminals. At the end of the year, there were only nine. Throughout the year, CPH worked with our partners to get through the crisis as well as possible. The opening hours have been revised and new agreements negotiated with most of the partners. When the pandemic stranded planes in the spring, the airport did not impose parking fees.

In the first quarter of 2021, CPH agreed with the airlines to focus on the restart and to adjust the agreement for the period 2019-2023 on the charges paid for the use of the airport. The adjusted agreement addresses the unintended consequences of the corona crisis on the assumptions underlying the fee agreement. This created calm and balance for both the CPH and the airlines until 2023 inclusive.

CPH co-founder of Green Fuels for Denmark

No one yet knows the extent of the corona crisis or how long it will last. Aviation was one of the first sectors affected by the crisis and will be among the last to emerge on the other side. Yet climate change is a challenge that the aviation industry and society will have to face and find solutions for in the years to come.

In 2020, CPH entered into several exciting partnerships that will ensure the development of sustainable fuels in Denmark and the zero-emission airport of the future.

CPH helped establish the innovative Green Fuels for Denmark partnership with AP Mller – Mrsk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS, Nel, Everfuel, Haldor Topse, rsted and others. As part of the Danish government’s climate partnership with the aviation industry, CPH also presented in 2020 an ambitious plan to achieve CO 2 reductions by 2030. As a result, the path to zero emission aviation in 2050 can be seen more clearly.

In October, a consortium led by Copenhagen Airport (CPH) with 14 European partners and the Danish Technological Institute won a DKK 90 million tender to create the sustainable airport of the future. With the ALIGHT project, CPH will be the place to develop specific solutions and examples of how an airport can be configured to operate without any carbon emissions and provide infrastructure for carbon neutral aircraft.

Best airport in Europe

On March 9, 2020, a few days before Denmark locks down passengers, CPH Europe voted best airport 2019 in the annual international passenger satisfaction survey conducted by ACI, the international airport trade organization .

The CPH may still be the best airport in Europe on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic when we can once again travel on vacation or on business and see the world. The CPH will remain an attractive, safe and efficient airport for passengers and customers. CPH will maintain CPH’s important social role in creating growth and jobs through its position as an important Nordic transport hub that can connect Denmark to the rest of the world.

Dividend

The dividend to shareholders in 2020 and 2021 has been suspended due to the financial situation and the conditions for receiving compensation from Danish government support programs.

Outlook for 2021

Global aviation continues to face significant uncertainty related to the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as other factors such as economic uncertainty and climate change.

The pandemic will continue to affect the number of flights and passengers in 2021, for both leisure and business travel. Airlines have announced that they will continue to operate with reduced capacity and adapt their activities according to demand.

Due to the structural uncertainty that COVID-19 has created for air travel in Denmark and the rest of the world, and the significant uncertainty over the duration of the situation, it is currently not possible to make an assessment. reasonable assessment of CPH’s financial outlook. . There is still significant uncertainty as to how and when the travel restrictions will be lifted, and therefore it is not possible to give any outlook for the number of passengers, revenues, pre-tax profit and total investments. .

Accordingly, CPH will continuously assess and adjust the level of operating costs and investments and advise the market as and when meaningful prospects can be provided.

The group’s annual report is attached in PDF format.

